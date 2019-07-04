Digitalyuga has launched our leading product known as Easy School, which is very user-friendly and cost effective one. We not only commit commitments but also follow them up to our client’s full satisfaction.





Easy School Overview





Easy School works with your current systems and leverages existing technology. It centralizes the mountains of data to learning and automates routing administrative functions. This package has education’s most flexible and interactive scheduling function, thus meeting the communication and information needs of the entire school community in real time. And, it would be utterly simple for everyone to use.





Easy School allows you to store, modify and retrieve information using the pull down menus admin, student, staff/payroll, library, result, transportation, accounting, inventory and reports with other utilities. Each of the modules has sub modules within them. All these modules are integrated with the information provided from the student and the staff administration module.

Easy School is implemented in many reputed schools. Since real time data flown into the system for rigorous testing it has proved its success and functionality.

Easy School is the total management system imagined: the first truly scalable, windows-based School Management package with the power to revolutionize the way that schools are run. Easy School is more than just another technology solution – it is an educational system that will improve the way school is managed.





School Management Software Features:





Easy School is windows based school management System. Provides Password facility for different users to ensure a high level of security,

Has inbuilt database backup/restore facility for safety and reliability.

It is an Integrated school management solution,

It is a multi user package,

Inter academic performance analysis of the students/staff.

It provides complete automation of staff administration.

Single database management system

Gives administrator’s power to manage efficiently.





School Management Software Advantages:





Complete organization of data within the school.

Streamlining the educational process

Effectively increasing the productivity and efficiency of the office management staff.

Reducing the paperwork to a great extent, thereby making you eco friendly and the process cost effective.

Strengthening relationship with parents by maintaining a proper information system.

Saving a lot of man hours, this directly means saving a lot of money.





School Management Software Modules:





This whole system has been divided into the following major parts:-





Admin: Easy School provides a best security system. Unauthorized users can’t enter. You can make multiple users with full or partial privileges. Can have their login details etc.





Student: This module covers all the details related to student like current credentials, previous detail, parent detail, contact details, other required information for the use of School.





Staff/Payroll: Easy School keeps single window for managing staff details and payroll like payment schedule, personal detail, professional detail, allowances, dues etc.





Library: The library section of Easy School makes librarian work easy by providing user friendly interfaces to manage the library. It covers throughout master entries of books to Issue, return, stock, fine collection etc.





Result: Result section is valuable because of its automated data extraction. This section needs master entries of class, students and subjects with marks specification.





Transportation: In this section a School can manage its transportation by entering master data of vehicles, routs, average etc. Very useful for medium scale to large scale schools.





Account: In account section, Easy School falls up to ledgering. It keeps clear records of all the transactions like payment received, payment made, fees transactions, transportation transactions, other expenses etc.





Reports: The most enriched part of Easy School, which covers all the demanded reports or information in very specific formats. Need no stationary, capable to export in so many formats that can be shared like Word, Excel, and PDF etc.





School Management Software Reports:





Individual student record.

Category wise student detail (SC/ST/OBC/GENRAL)

Sex wise student detail (Male/Female)

Individual employee record

Student wise fees detail

Class wise fees detail

Fees detail between two dates

Employee wise salary detail

Department wise salary detail

Salary details between two dates

Bus detail

Bus wise transactions

Transportation transactions between two dates

Assets detail

Other expenses between two dates

System login detail between two dates (for security purposes)





The product is ready with 15 days trial pack for your full satisfaction. If you feel interested please contact us: 0755-4910002 and visit www.digitalyuga.com.