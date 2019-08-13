There’s nothing more exciting than going on a road trip! Whether it is with friends or family, everything about a road trip is fun, and the best part is that no one knows what you’ll find on the way.





Preparing a road trip can be stressful because you have to take everything with you, like clothes, personal hygiene products, and many other things.





And, besides planning out the trip, you should always be prepared for anything. Driving for many days can get tiring sometimes, and accidents could happen. You need to be prepared in case the unexpected becomes a reality.





Accidents are always stressful and can ruin a good road trip. “There are many things to worry about in the wake of an accident including paying your medical bills, keeping on top of your treatments and adjusting to life with your new injuries.” is the view shared by diamondlawbc.ca, so you need to be careful.





Now let’s get to the fun part, some tips to make that road-trip one to remember!





Saving Fuel

There are many ways to save fuel during a road trip, and here are some of them.





Optimal Speed

Driving at 90 km/hr is the optimal speed for saving fuel. For example, if you drive at 120 km/hr, you’ll burn through your fuel 25% faster.





When to Use the A/C

No one wants to be sweaty on a road trip, but you can play with the A/C to maximize fuel consumption.





If you’re driving fast, then turn on the A/C, this way you’ll be more aerodynamic. But, on the other hand, if you’re driving slow, it is best if you roll down the windows, turn off the A/C, and enjoy the view.





Fill the Tank Halfway

This tip can be a little risky, but it is efficient at saving fuel. Gasoline weighs a lot, so if you fill the tank only halfway, you’ll be taking a hundred pounds in weight off the car. This is going to decrease fuel consumption, but you’ll have to fill the tank more often.





Entertainment

During a road trip, things can get boring inside the car, especially if you’re traveling with children. You must take some kind of entertainment so you can play while the car is in motion or when making stops.





Interactive Games

Word games are great to play while you’re driving, but when you make a stop at the hotel, you may want to play a more interactive game, like Pictionary, Scribble, or Monopoly. You can have hours of fun with your kids, so they have lovely memories of the trip!





Simple Card Games

Board games can have small pieces, and they can get lost in the car. So, if you don’t want this to happen, simply play card games like UNO, Apples To Apples, or any card game you love. These are ideal for those who are seated in the back, and they want to have some fun!





Music

Having a music player in the car is an absolute must-have during this kind of trip! Sometimes things can get tense between the people inside the car because everyone wants to play their own music. To avoid this, we recommend that each one gets a turn of an hour. Everyone will be happy and excited for their turn.





Safety

The most important thing during a road trip is being safe - you’re driving with your loved ones for hours at a time, and anything can happen. From a flat tire, a broken cable, or even a car crash. It’s vital that you drive safely and take the right precautions.





Jumper Cables

You need to have this in your car in case your battery dies, or if someone else’s battery dies, you can help them out. Maybe you’ll make some new friends, you never know!





Spare Tire

Always remember to take a tire jack and a spare tire. Make sure that at least two people on the trip know how to change a tire. Driving for a long time can cause damage to the tires, so they’re very likely to deflate or explode. Don’t freak out, just stop on the side of the road, and use the tire jack to fix the problem.





First Aid Kit

A first aid kit is essential in your car, and many people forget to take one during their trip. Say you’re hiking with your children and one of them falls, you don’t have to call an emergency service, simply go for a band-aid inside your car.





Final Thoughts

Planning a road trip is essential for the success of the journey. You need to prepare for the trip with some vital things, like a first aid kit, jumper cables, and music.





You must contact your insurance company or lawyers to make sure that everything is fine and you can travel safely, knowing that they’ll back you up in case of an emergency.



