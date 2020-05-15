Tips on how to choose MBA School for your profile

Masters in Business Administration, often abbreviated as MBA is one of the most popular post-graduate programs in the world especially among those who are planning a career in business industry. Majority of students opt for an MBA course over other Master programs because of its wide scope in fields like finance, marketing, operations, entrepreneurship, etc. Also, across the world, it is a popular belief that MBA programs have the ability to kick-start one career. However, to determine inexplicable success in the professional world, it is essential to choose the right MBA school. Here are some useful tips on how you can choose an ideal MBA school for your profile.

1. Identify your Post-MBA Career Goals

This is the most crucial step in determining which school to target for pursuing MBA. Introspect yourself and understand your career goals. Being aware of what you want to do post-graduation will help you to choose a school that would aid you to accomplish your life goals.

Once you are clear with the goal, Research on the program’s course structure. Each school offers a differentiated curriculum. Some offers real-world case studies; some offers global internships while others offer practical application of technical skills attained. Compare all the schools based on your profile and choose the one that best fits your career goals.

2. Consider the Faculty

Faculty is an important aspect while considering a B-school for admission. After all, it is the faculty that provides you with relevant skills and in-depth understanding of the subjects. A good faculty helps in building the leaders for tomorrow. You can visit the official website of the school and read about the profiles of each faculty. The school usually ensure that they mention about star professors or any Nobel-winning research project conducted by the faculty. Not only this, it is also important that the lecturers are approachable. You can find this out by connecting with the alumni or by having a casual conversation with the current students of the school.

3. Look for Extra-curricular activities

You do not want to be called just a book worm, right? Extra-curricular activities help you develop holistically. It helps your resume outshine and gives you a competitive edge in the complex job scenario. There are various unique extra-curriculars that separates one university from the other such as business plan and startup competitions, entrepreneurship and marketing clubs or volunteers in NGOs. Some business schools also provide the opportunity to attend national or international conferences which are specially designed for MBA students. Look for the extra-curricular activities that challenges your potential and pushes you to contribute towards the society as a whole.

4. Look for Accreditations

This is another one of the most vital aspect to consider before you plan an admission in an MBA school. Proper Accreditations ensure that a particular school is certified and imparts quality education. The three main accreditation bodies are Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Association of MBAs (AMBA) and EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At the very least, a school should be accredited by one the three international bodies to ensure that the university is trustworthy and meets high academic standards. In fact, prospective employers evaluate your resume by looking at the university you have pursued your MBA from and accreditation act as the indicator of the reputation of the university.

5. Scrutinize Placement Trends:

Apart from considering that the school provides quality education through experienced faculty, it is also very important to scrutinize the placement trends of the school before making a final decision. After all you are pursuing an MBA to increase your worth in the job market. Usually the placement statistics and the top recruiters of the past are mentioned on the school’s official website, so ensure that you look into them closely. In fact, now, most universities also have a department dedicated to career services. Look if they are providing with career placement webinars or workshops for added assistance or hosting sessions where alumni share some tips for getting hired from their experience.

6. Check for any Financial Aid:

MBA programs can cost your pocket a hefty amount and any kind of financial assistance can definitely aid you in pursuing your dream. Check for any financial aids such as scholarships, student loans or fellowships. Most universities offer scholarships on merit-basis while some offer it particularly for any research project, business competitions or field-based work during the program. Delve deeper and know the amount of scholarship offered or the amount of tuition fee waived off and then make a decision as to which school you want to choose for pursuing your MBA. Also, attaining any scholarship is considered an achievement by the top employers and can define your Return on Investment.

Conclusion

Although, choosing an MBA school that compliments your life goals is one’s personal choice, it is imperative to introspect, self-evaluate your profile and consider the above factors before reaching to a final conclusion. Deciding on a perfect MBA school can be challenging and a tough process but in the end it will all be worth the efforts. So, put in your research skills, evaluate all the potential MBA schools, compare them with each other and choose the school that perfectly aligns with your profile and goals.