Tips And Tricks For WordPress Maintenance In 2020

Within the lucrative and complex arena of Content Management System, WordPress is an unyielding and diverse component. With a whopping 34% of the website market share, it conquers the CMS domain. Just as even the most sturdy structures need maintenance – WordPress also requires a timely maintenance schedule to ensure smooth functioning of a website.





After the advent of the entire digital revolution, having and maintaining an online presence is as essential as perpetuating an operating cycle. You may have various CMS’ to choose from the pool, but WordPress has proven it’s worth time and again. It bears the FOSS (Free and Open Source) status that enables the user to avail of the services without having to pay for most of them.





Before initiating the WordPress maintenance service checks to confirm that the web site works well. You don’t want to wake up to alarm bells indicating that something has gone south with your WordPress website. Begin your WordPress maintenance tasks before the ringing of bells, and set a schedule that’ll put those alarm bells to rest. So when you’re working with WordPress, the first thing that you learn is that it is an Open-Source content management system. This means that anybody on the internet could use it for benevolent reasons or malicious, so to protect your website from people with intentions such as the latter – you must regularly maintain your website including frequent updates.





Here are some important steps to be kept in mind for WordPress maintenance services:

1) Creating Back-Up

The Rule-Of-Thumb dictates that every time to decide to go in for a WordPress maintenance drill, you must create a back-up of the data of your website. Sometimes it is also advisable to create more than one back-up and store it in different places to avoid any contingency.

2) Update All WordPress Files, Theme, and Plug-In

Just as a Human body cannot survive on one diet due to lack of other essential nutrients, similarly a WordPress update provides technological upgrades to suit current needs. Every website must be updated to the latest released version to ensure healthy functioning.

3) Removal of Unwanted Elements

To empower community interaction, WordPress comes with a built-in comment system with a changeable configuration. If you are not happy with the comments you are receiving or you feel that it is a spam, you can activate a plug-in called AKISMET for anti-spam services.

4) Image Optimization

The saying goes: “Larger the Image Resolution, Slower the Website.”

Image selection and placement is a very important criterion when it comes to website speed. Not every image can be used on your website, to make sure that your image is website worthy, it must be optimized to suit the needs.





There are essentially two ways to optimize an Image:

Manual optimization using online optimize the website

Use Paid Plug-In

5) Fixing 404 Errors

A 404 Error would essentially mean that the browser was able to communicate with the server but the server could not find the requested page. It generally occurs due to a mistyped URL address, but sometimes it could also be because of the unavailability of the page which could hamper the UX.

6) Security

In terms of Security during WordPress maintenance service, we can take basic steps for Security of the site like as below:





Remove Default Prefix of WP site and change it to another.

Set Strong Password of WP admin and change it periodically

Change Default Admin detail of ‘wp-admin’ to another.

Set Edit files security from WP config settings.

Set Robot.txt files for Google crawling security

Add Spam security plugins or add captcha in every Form.





All of the above steps are basic security steps. However, more powerful and useful plugins have been launched. As per my suggestion, you can use All in one Security Plugin for any type of site smaller or bigger.

Conclusion

WordPress is an efficient content management system that must be maintained at regular intervals to ensure the smooth functioning of a website. We have listed down a few tips and tricks for maintaining a WordPress website. As a WordPress developer, consider this as a reminder to check your WordPress websites for updates and maintenance.



