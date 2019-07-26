Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India 2019





India is one of the largest producers of engineers across the globe. Studies indicate that India produces 1.5 million engineers every year from approximately 4000 Engineering institutes. In India, engineering is one of the most common choices amongst aspiring students when it comes to choosing professional degree after 10+2. You can refer to websites such as CollegeBatch to know in detail about the top engineering colleges in India in 2019.





The exponential increase in the number of engineering colleges leaves one perplexed as to which college is actually the best. And this question remains unanswerable together with the total seats these colleges have on offer. Lastly the question that always pops up is “does India really needs these many engineers” or the students pursuing Class 12 with PCM as their main subjects are left with no career option except Engineering.





The premier engineering institutes of India – Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and State Funded Technical Institutes (SFTIs) are the top ranked. Following them are the private engineering colleges which are popular for their quality education across the world.





While the IITs offer admission based on JEE Advanced, NITs, CFTIs, SFTIs and few other institutes offer admission based on JEE Mains. And then there are few institutes which conduct their respective engineering exam for admission to the course.





Birla Institute of Technology – The Birla Institute of Technology & Science is an all-India Institute for higher education and is a deemed to be university. Since establishment, BITS has provided the highest quality technical education to students admitted on merit basis. Three Indian campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad and one International campus at Dubai, they have over 15, 000 on-campus students. In addition to academics, they have a record of impeccable placements in Indian & multinational companies.





Jadavpur University – Located in Kolkata, West Bengal, Jadavpur University is a public state university that has been ranked 14th among engineering institutes in India in 2019 by National Institutional Ranking Framework. The university has 1,243 seats across 16 disciplines out of which 594 B.tech seats are for the general category. At present, Jadavpur University is an internationally recognized premier university of the country. Together with academics, they have an indispensable records when it comes to placements.





Vellore Institute of Technology – Located in the outskirts of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Vellore Institute of Technology popularly known as VIT is a private deemed university. Also, an Institute of Eminence, NIRF ranked it 16 amongst universities across India. With its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati, the institution offers 20 undergraduate, 34 postgraduate, four integrated and four research programs. To all the undergraduate engineering programs, the admissions are offered purely on the basis of VITEEE and JEE Mains score.





SRM University – SRM University is one of the top ranking universities in India offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering. With its campuses in NCR, Ramapuram, Kattankulathur, and Ramapuram – there has been a consistent growth in placements record each year. To all the undergraduate engineering programs, the admissions are offered purely on the basis of SRMJEE and JEE Mains score. The institute offers Engineering the following majors such as Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology and so on.





Delhi Technological Institute – Formerly known as the Delhi College of Engineering, Delhi Technological University is a premier public university located in the National Capital of India. DTU offers courses towards Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Master of Technology (M.Tech), and a few other courses. The Institute offers admission through Joint Admission Counselling (JAC Delhi). DTU is accredited with 'A' grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Together with academics, they have an indispensable records when it comes to placements.





Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology – Located in Patiala, India Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, previously known as Thapar University, is an institute deemed to be university. Ranked 20th amongst the top 100 engineering institutions of India, they have been a pioneer in engineering education, research and innovation. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology is accredited with 'A' grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Together with academics, they have an indispensable records when it comes to placements.





ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education – The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education is declared as a Deemed to be University four-year, eight-semester, full-time, campus-based Engineering program. The following branches of engineering are offered: Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Together with academics, they have an indispensable records when it comes to placements. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education has been accredited with 'A' grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).





Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai – Established in 1981 in Mumbai, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is a deemed to be university. It has 11 Schools in its ambit. With its campus located in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Shirpur, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai, and Dhule. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies has been accredited with 'A' grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Together with academics, they have an indispensable records when it comes to placements. The institute offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in the engineering areas.





Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore – Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is a premier scientific research institute in India. Located in Bangalore, the institute is popular for research and higher education in science, engineering, design, and management. IISc aims to be among the world’s foremost academic institutions, imparting world class higher education in an environment of fundamental and applied research in science and engineering. Together with academics, they have an indispensable records when it comes to placements.





Jaypee Institute of Information Technology – Established in the year 2011, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology has been declared as a "Deemed to be University". The four-year, eight-semester, full-time, campus-based Engineering program include B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech in Information Technology, and B.Tech in Biotechnology. All undergraduate and postgraduate programs of the institute have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation of AICTE.





Final Words





The above mentioned engineering colleges are the most acclaimed institutes of India when it comes to Engineering.