Cricket is a religion in India and Fantasy Cricket is another version of it. Fantasy cricket gained tremendous popularity over the last half-decade. It has immensely grown in India and also in other parts of the World. Fantasy cricket is hottest thing now a days and it has emerged as one of the most lovable platforms for sports lovers in India.





Due to the easy availability of low cost smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity are the main driving forces by which it has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide. According to industry reports, the fantasy sports market in India is expected to grow to 100 million users by 2020. Fantasy cricket is the part of online gaming where a person create a virtual team of real cricket players and scoring points calculated on how your chosen player perform in live match.





In this post we are sharing a curated list of Top 10 Fantasy cricket app and website development companies which have extensive and years of experience in developing fantasy cricket solutions.





Here is the list of Top 10 Fantasy cricket app and website development companies which are known for providing top-notch fantasy cricket services globally.





1. Mobiweb Technologies





Mobiweb Technologies is a technology-driven Fantasy cricket app development company. Their aim is to increase sports fan engagement and improve their cricketing skills. They provide fully customized fantasy cricket apps, websites and software solutions including Player management, Wallet management, Blockchain security, Online gaming vendors integration, Fantasy sports CRM and many others. They provide best in class fantasy cricket solutions for all the major cricketing tournaments including IPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, T20 Blast England, Caribbean Premier League and etc.





2. Visvero





Visvero is a leading & renowned Fantasy cricket app development company. Their iGaming experts develops thrilling fantasy cricket websites and software for their clients as per their requirements and specifications. The advanced features they provide in fantasy cricket apps are active real player tracking, eSports IoT apps and Fantasy sports analytics software.





3. Arka Softwares





Arka Softwares specialize in developing Fantasy cricket mobile app and web solutions, which are not only audience captive but also scalable, reliable and built-in adherence to all regulations and compliances. With a dedicated and creative sports app development team in place, they provide smoother user experience with fully customized integrated features; responsive and UI-rich fantasy sports app solutions.





4. Octal IT Solution





Octal IT Solution is one of the leading providers of Fantasy Sports software, website and mobile application development. With in-depth knowledge of the sports and Fantasy Sports, they develop interactive and feature rich Fantasy Sports solutions to attract millions of users and produce billions of revenue.





5. Let’s Nurture





They design and develop fantasy mobile apps and mobile ready websites for sports professionals and leagues. Let’s Nurture provide consultative services to manage various aspects of client’s requirements such as – designing, development and marketing of the website & apps for fantasy sports, leagues, teams, sports professionals, equipment suppliers and others in the Sports industry.





6. NineHertz





The NineHertz is one of the leading fantasy cricket app development companies providing free consultancy with the experts.They promise to develop a fantasy sports app that will leave an affirmative impact on the user and get an ice-breaking outcome.





7. Vinfotech





Vinfotech is a specialist fantasy cricket app development company. They can develop exciting fantasy cricket apps for their clients. They are skilled in the development of fantasy cricket apps and software for popular leagues like IPL, Big Bash league, ICC World Cup etc.





8. Appinop Technologies





Appinop Technologies is one of the leading providers of Fantasy cricket apps and software including Fantasy Sports website development and Fantasy Sports mobile app development services. They develop scalable, robust, alluring and feature rich Fantasy sports applications for their clients.





9. RG Infotech





RG Infotech is one of the most renowned in India that have indulged into the segment since 2013 and focused on the development of Fantasy Sports App for their global clientele. Their expertise in Fantasy Cricket App Development allows them to develop thrilling fantasy sports apps as per clients requirement.





10. Mentobile Technologies





Mentobile having a specialization in white labeling fantasy cricket apps development. They offer smart and hand fantasy sports apps that can make their customers fall in love with them. They have years of experience in turning simple and traditional fantasy sports into an interesting and engaging game.





Finding your Fantasy cricket app development partner is a difficult task. There are a lot of companies which have done excel in the world of fantasy cricket but only few companies have a maestro in fantasy cricket app development. All the above companies are having years of experience and mobilized with the most advanced technological trends.



