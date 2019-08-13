Top 10 Five-Seater Cars In India at Economical prices

A variety of five-seater Cars is available at competitive prices and easy car loans all over India. The dream of owning one has become a reality for most people. For all those who are planning to buy a new car this year, below is a list of the Top Five Seater Cars in India. Check out these top-rated cars with all the information, including prices, specifications, features, variants and more.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

PRICE: Rs. 5.5–6 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is famous for its spaciousness and luggage capacity. Swift Dzire is one of the stylish cars out there in the Indian Market. With a seating capacity of five, this Sedan car is a favorite among Indians. The Swift Dzire has all the comfort features, Power windows, enough legroom, Engine start/stop button, up to date safety features including Central locking, Child lock on Doors and Two Airbags (Driver and Co-driver). With its Vast sales, people have a sense of Peace and Confidence that the Car will Turn out to be as good as it is shown.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 28.4 kmpl

Engine — 1248 cc

Fuel Type — Diesel

Type — Manual

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift

PRICE: Rs. 4.80–8.5 lakh

The Swift is one of Maruti Suzuki’s premium Hatchback cars. Along with its sleek and sporty design, the car provides reliable features including safety features such as child safety locks, Airbags, Door Ajar Warning, ABS, etc. The Classy Black and Grey interior of the car makes it a desirable option in this price range. Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in six unique colors: Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Lucent Orange, Pearl Midnight Blue, Silky Silver, and Solid Fire Red.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 20.4 kmpl

Engine — 1197 cc

Fuel Type — Petrol

Type — Manual

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

PRICE: Rs. 5.5–7 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been revamped and we can’t get over the amazing outer look of the New model. Its interiors are impressive too with matching fabric seat cover colors. The key features of the car include the new smart play feature that allows you to text, call and play music, a 17.78cm Touchscreen Infotainment system among others. This Car, with its latest design and technology, has been giving a strong competition to other hatchback cars in the Indian market.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 21.4 kmpl

Engine — 1197 cc

Fuel Type — Petrol

Type — Manual

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

PRICE: Rs.7 Lakh Approx.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has an amazingly stylish and sporty look. With a seating capacity of five, the car has contemporary style interiors. It has a Floating roof, a Smarplay Infotainment System, Auto Headlamps, Flip folded rear seat and the car is available in bright and charming colors. The Vitara Brezza comes equipped with safety features including ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 24.3 kmpl

Engine — 1248 cc

Fuel Type — Diesel

Type — Manual

5. Hyundai Venue

PRICE: Rs. 7.46–12 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue is a subcompact SUV with an innovative and trendy design. The car is available in three dual tones, namely, Lava orange, Denim blue Dual Tone and Polar White Dual tone. Other colors include Silveron silver, Fiery red, etc. Some unique features of the car are the tilt steering, bigger boot space, driver monitor, leather interiors and Hyundai Blue Link (a connected vehicle system embedded to gather vehicle Car Care information such as Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Automatic Crash Notifications)

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 17.5 kmpl

Engine — 1197 cc

Fuel Type — Petrol

Type — Manual

6. Hyundai Grand i10

PRICE: Rs. 6 Lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 is known for its spaciousness in a compact design. It has a 17.64cm Touch Screen AV system, voice recognition on steering and is equipped with the required safety features including ABS, rear parking sensors and front airbags. The car has an impressive exterior with roof rails that give it a sporty look. The car provides comfort and convenience for effortless driving.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 18.9 kmpl

Engine — 1197 cc

Fuel Type — Petrol

Type — Manual

7. Hyundai Creta

PRICE: Rs. 11–18 Lakh

The Hyundai Creta is a compact SUV with a seating capacity of five. The car is available in colors including, Passion Orange, Marina Blue, Sleek Silver, Fiery Red, and StarDust.

The car is also available in two dual-color tones namely, Passion Orange with Phantom Black and Polar white Dual tone. Hyundai Creta has impressive exteriors including, Smart Electric sunroof and silver color finish roof rails. Creta has luxurious interiors to make your drive comfortable and convenient

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 21.4 kmpl

Engine — 1396 cc

Fuel Type — Diesel

Type — Manual

8. Honda Amaze

PRICE: Rs. 6.58–11 Lakh

The Honda Amaze is a subcompact Sedan with a crisp and stylish look that makes it stand out among the others. The car has a sophisticated dashboard, steering wheel with audio, voice command and cruise control, a bigger boot space, The advanced floating DIGIPAD 2.0 which comes with a host of advanced functionality like navigation, access to social networks, messaging, music and more. Honda has made safety a priority by including dual airbags, ABS with EBD and a Rear parking camera.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 19.5 kmpl

Engine — 1199 cc

Fuel Type — Petrol

Type — Manual

9. Volkswagen Polo

PRICE: Rs. 6.31–11 Lakh

The Volkswagen Polo is a hatchback car with a sleek and bold design. Features of the car include; Dual-beam headlamps, automatic rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, a complete touchscreen infotainment system, App connect among other features. The car is available in six different colors: Lapiz Blue, Carbon Steel, Toffee Brown, Flash Red, Reflex Silver, and Candy White.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 18.8 kmpl

Engine — 999 cc

Fuel Type — Petrol

Type — Manual

10. Tata Tiago

PRICE: Rs. 5.92 Lakh

Tiago is Tata’s best selling hatchback car that offers impressive features for its price. Tata Tiago is a sporty car with a focus on its safety features namely, airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, and a speed warning system. Other features include Projector Headlamps, dual-tone interiors, 7” touchscreen, height-adjustable steering, etc. The car is available in the following colors: Striker Blue, Titanium Grey, Pearl White, Platinum Silver, Berry Red, Sunburst Orange, Pearlescent White, and Espresso Brown.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Mileage — 27.28 kmpl

Engine — 1047 cc

Fuel Type — Diesel

Type — Manual