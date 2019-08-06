Source: Freepik





Biometrics app development is one of the most critical solutions for enterprises looking forward to eliminating the increased risk of identity fraud. Biometrics is the best way to measure a person's physical characteristics to verify their identity. Various industries like banking, travel, retail, healthcare, IT are using Biometrics measures such as fingerprint, voice, retina, face, etc. In this post, we are making you aware of the top 10 global Biometrics software development companies you can hire in 2019.





10 Companies that Offers Biometrics Software Application Development









Source: QSS Technosoft





QSS Technosoft is a leading mobile app development company that offers services related to biometrics software development. QSS developed biometrics software helps eliminate the risk of identity scams offering our clients a complete a security-authentication. The range of biometric software development services offered by the company includes:





Biometrics identification software.

Mobile biometric Substantiation using face and voice recognition features for biometric match and fraud detection data.

Web browser-based biometric solutions to seamlessly record biographic information, fingerprints and clear face images.

SDKs-based Biometrics identification.

Cloud-based Biometrics identification to leverage the benefits of the biometric face and fingerprint image verification, matching, and registration.









2. Aware

Source: Aware





Aware, based in Massachusetts, is a leading global provider of biometrics software products and solutions used to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication.





Its products range varies from building SDKs and applications for enrolment; fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms to mobile biometric capture and authentication software and a fully-scalable ABIS. The company seeks to fulfill critical biometric functionality for applications in financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence.









3. Cognitec Systems





Source: Cognitec Systems





Cognitec Systems was founded in 2002 and is currently deals in offering software and hardware solutions to its clients in the field of biometrics. Located in Dresden, Germany, Cognitec develops market-leading face recognition apps for enterprise and government customers around the world. Cognitec’s wide array of products include facial image database search, real-time video screening, recorded video investigation, ICAO compliant photo capturing and facial image quality assessment.





The company feels proud to mention its team of scientists and software engineers who with their extensive knowledge in biometrics application development deliver the best performance available on the market. Till now, the company has supplied market-leading products to government and industry customers worldwide.





4. NEXT Biometrics





Source: Next Biometrics





NEXT Biometrics provides secure easy-to-use fingerprint sensor technology for authentication in the smart card, government ID, and access control and notebook markets. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company develops cost-efficient, high-security fingerprint products. NEXT Biometrics is further seeking to replace the password, PIN codes, signatures, photo-IDs and physical keys with human finger identification for more convenience. This will help the global system integrators and device manufacturers.





Wide range of NEXT products includes One-touch Flex Smart Card Solutions, Fingerprint Sensor Modules, Fingerprint Readers, India Aadhar products, Next one-touch SDKs & development kits.





5. Adonai





Source: Adonai





Adonai Software is one of the leading biometrics software developers located in India. The company has been offering biometrics for a number of security industries in India & abroad. If you are looking for some cost-effective biometric solutions then this company can best cater to your needs.

Its vast range of services includes Biometric & Smart Card solutions, CRM Solutions, ERP Solutions, Campus Management System, Library Management System, Hospital Management System.









6. Biomatiques





Source: Biomatiques





Biomatiques is an India based biometrics startup offering iris recognition solutions across the globe. Founded in 2012, the company is committed to delivering the best yet compact Iris Scanner hardware and quickest Iris Recognition SDK along with custom casing design solutions. Biomatiques is considered the pioneers in India in providing ‘Iris Recognition Technology’. Seeking to change the identification and security system in India, Biomatiques is further associating with government and NGOs to provide retina recognition and fraud prevention.





Predicting a tremendous scope in healthcare, social sector, IoT, global workforce management, NGOs access control and more, the company further aims to deliver biometric solutions in conventional sectors like agriculture and cattle.





7. Fusion Biometrics





Source: Fusion Biometrics





Fusion Biometrics strives to develop foolproof biometric solutions with its strong team of researchers & developers having multiple years of expertise in research, development, and implementation of quality biometric solutions, catering to various industries and organizations.





The company offers innovative biometric solutions that are perceived as robust, economic and supported by personnel committed to customer satisfaction. The wide range of biometrics products include:





BioAuthorizeET- attendance monitoring system aimed at setting up a foolproof system based on the fingerprint identification technology.





Fin'Lock FS20/FS20s- High-resolution optical system & latest biometric technology for attendance control.





BioAuthorizePDA- that tracks Employee and Access control applications based on the fingerprint identification technology.





8. Fulcrum Biometrics

Source: Fulcrum Biometrics





Fulcrum Biometrics is a leading provider of biometric identification technologies to NGOs, commercial & non-profit organizations around the world. Seeking to enhance identity management & improving logical and physical security across the world, the company has provided hardware and software solutions to a number of clients- non-profits, commercial organizations, local and national governments, and military customers in more than 90 countries worldwide.





Fulcrum’s wide array of products include rapid biometric software enablement tools, fingerprint scanners and sensors, mobile biometric systems, Live Scan solutions, and more.





You can contact Fulcrum for any custom software application development & biometric solutions.





9. Integrated Biometrics





Source: Integrated Biometrics





Integrated Biometrics is an LLC based venture that designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for industries like law enforcement, election validation, national identity, military operations, social services, and other commercial applications. Founded in 2002, Integrated Biometrics is an alternative solution to the commonly used traditional optical and silicon fingerprint technologies.





10. Biocryptology

Source: Biocryptology





Biocryptology is a Biometric focused European Technology Company that offers Biometrics hardware and software development services across the world. Biocryptology’s technology has enjoyed several years of extensive testing in real-life commercial situations and is looking further to become the global standard for online and physical identification by 2025 helping to provide a society free from identity fraud.





Conclusion





So, these were the Top 10 Biometrics Software Development Companies in the world. You can select any one of them relying upon your business prerequisites. The Biometrics services by these companies will definitely meet with your business goals and requirements while delivering a full proof security-authentication system in the enterprises across the world.





So, don’t look further and kick-start your work hiring services of any of these Biometrics Software App developer companies in the world!







