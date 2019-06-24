Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Netherlands | Leader Matrix 2019

When it comes to creating a mobile application, the first thing takes the precedence is that the Mobile App Development Firms from the Netherlands understand the actual requirement for the company as well as the customer.





Simplification of their work and developing standards that let the consumer reach to the business easily and lets the business to reach out to the customers is what makes it imperative for Android App Development and iOS App Development.





No matter what company you're into, be it a coffee shop, a digital advertising agency, a spa, or a cloth house, everything that you will need is a mobile application that lets the beginning of the business a successful one. Hire a Mobile app programmer and let your business grow. There's nothing better than locating Mobile App Development Companies from the Netherlands that falls into your financial plan.





Instead, they also supply you with suggestions that could help you sustain your company well. Mobile app developers in Amsterdam Netherlands possess the experience and understand what people like to see and hence get them a user friendly interface in addition to outlook. People are getting phone ridden and they will rather look at their phones than appearing outside.





The top App Developers in the Netherlands have successfully focused on and developed expertise. Starting from the scratch which allows the ideal structuring of the application, to some great mobile-friendly experience, the mobile application is something which is the basic requirement. Everything that you need to know is what all agencies you want to consult to ensure your desired outlook can be implemented.





Here is the list of most popular mobile app development companies in the Netherlands:





21Twelve Interactive has a team of specialists that will take your IT project to the highest level of success. With the use of the latest technology, we offer design, coding, support and maintenance of sites. We are passionate about technology and innovation and we make sure that each site we create not only meets the needs of our customers but also exceeds them. Get all your services in one stop!

Each IT project has its own set of obstacles and requires a team with a unique set of skills for mobile application development services in the Netherlands. That is why we have always strived to offer the most efficient, flexible and affordable software development experience. But how can you make your new site known? We also offer high-quality SEO and online marketing services.





Service Categories: Android App Development, eCommerce Development, iPhone App Development, Magento development, Mobile App Development, PHP development, Web Development, WordPress development

Founded: 2016

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: < $25/hr

Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com

Call: +13474740020





IntoApps specializes in the development of innovative apps. With a team of creative developers, designers and marketers, we develop mobile, web and tablet apps for brands, companies and organizations.





We help both renowned international companies and small organizations to develop a mobile and online strategy. IntoApps advises clients in the online and mobile domain and develops and implements apps for iOS, Android and Windows..





Service Categories: Android App Development, iOS Development, Mobile Apps, Web Applications

Founded: 2013

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49/hr

Email: info@intoapps.nl

Call: +310137113708





We’re a bunch of geeks working to make the best of the digital landscape by combining tech knowledge, and design thinking into business critical solutions. We implement those innovations from a business perspective into products and services for a various bunch of clients such as Vodafone, RTL and Heineken. But not in the least, at Triple we make our own products.





Service Categories: Content Streaming Solutions, Digital Solutions, Hosting Services, Mobile Apps And Websites

Founded: 1998

Company size: 50 - 249 employees

Pay: $25 - $49 / hr

Email: info@wearetriple.com

Call: +31725129516





2CoolMonkeys has extensive experience in developing custom apps with large organizations such as: Rijkswaterstaat, the Metropole Orkest, Scheldestromen Water Board and the Province of Gelderland. Based on in-depth knowledge about app technology, 2CoolMonkeys advises you on applying content to apps and applying the right architecture. Everything revolves around the art of omitting without thereby reducing the informative value.





Service Categories: Android, Full Service App development, iOS, Open Data App development, Windows

Founded: 2008

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49/hr

Email: info@2coolmonkeys.nl

Call: +31302769235





Appetite is a full-service mobile App agency in Utrecht and Rotterdam. We specialize in Mobile strategy, concept and development. We develop mobile products that seamlessly meet the high demands of modern users on the so-called “mobile experience”. This user experience means that applications must work intuitively and be safe. Thanks to our many years of experience, we are among the best agencies in the Netherlands.





Service Categories: Android App Development, Concept Design, iOS App Development, Windows Mobile App Development

Founded: 2015

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49 / hr

Email: info@appetite.nl

Call: +31302271699





IJsfontein makes media interactive with a focus on playful learning. We are convinced that people are naturally curious and intrinsically motivated to develop themselves. In our view, the play is one of the most effective ways to encourage this natural behavior.

Our projects have objectives ranging from creating awareness to education and from training to educational entertainment. Think, for instance, of a serious game as a training tool for (medical) staff, interactive exhibits, and apps for museums or a cross-platform digital method for primary education.





Service Categories: Interaction Design, Interactive Communication, Interactive storytelling, Mobile App Development, Serious Games Development

Founded: 2011

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49 / hr

Email: info@moqod.com

Call: +31203300111





E-sites is a digital agency that specializes in technically complex custom solutions. Since 1999 we have been at the forefront of embracing innovations with our people and customers and deploying them successfully. We build secure applications, websites, platforms, APIs & mobile apps. And use new technologies such as AR / VR, AI, chatbots & intelligent things. Our self-managing teams work closely with the customer.





Service Categories: Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots, Content Management, Mobile App Development, Online Marketing, Web Design

Founded: 1999

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49 / hr

Email: hello@e-sites.nl

Call: +31768880088





Superhero Cheesecake is an award-winning digital production studio from Amsterdam, in the business of building unforgettable interactive experiences.

We craft premium digital work for web, mobile and experiential with creative agencies and global brands alike – putting passion, pride and plenty of elbow grease into everything we do.





Service Categories: Advertising, Games development, Interactive Video, Mobile & Tablet Apps

Founded: 2008

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49 / hr

Email: info@superherocheesecake.com

Call: +310207630020





We develop innovative apps and software for top clients using the best talents. Employing 60 professionals and growing globally. In the Netherlands and nearshore. From concept design to development with agile best practices.





Service Categories: AI, Machine Learning, Mobile Apps And Web Apps, Software Concept And Design

Founded: 2011

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49 / hr

Email: info@moqod.com

Call: +31208932331





Our expertise lies in healthcare & welfare. Our mission is to make healthcare better and more efficient through IT. What could be smarter and simpler in IT? How can we make daily work more relaxed? These are the questions that we answer for each project. Making IT simple. That is what Netbasics stands for.





Service Categories: Applications, CRM, E-health, ERP, SAAS, Software

Founded: 1995

Company size: 10 - 49 employees

Pay: $25 - $49/hr

Email: info@netbasics.nl

Call: (0342) 40 44 80





Wrap-up: This article is only for customer's acknowledgement and showing the best results as per google's latest Update. The above list of top 10 mobile app development companies in Netherlands are most popular companies for the best mobile app design and development. In General, Select the one who's portfolio and client reviews are best.