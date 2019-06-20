Russia is one of the largest country in the fields of Mobile App Development Market. Russia is a part of northern Asia, and is known as North Asia, also called Asian Russia. Moscow is the capital of Russia.





As per the current Market trends, it's quite challenging to find a Best Russian Software Developer.





The field of the Mobile App Development is an emerging field, and a great deal of fresh talent or fresh graduates are getting to be part of the best Mobile App Development Companies in Russia. Many reasons are responsible for us which are like people can be able to learn a good deal of new things from the field of Mobile Apps since the technology goes on changing day-by-day that make the top rated Russian Program Developers learn about that frequently that is beneficial for those who love learning.





Though, within this field, Mobile Application Developers come in contact with all the other professionals at the best mobile app development company in Russia that will boost their knowledge, improve their communication skills and improve their inspirational level also.





On the other side, customer checks a lots of specialists before selecting one of the Top 10 iOS App Development Companies from Russia. Including their communication abilities, their ability to learn things, their technical skills and the most important their research background. So, that they can supply their customers with the best Mobile Apps Development Services within the decided deadlines to they could supply the best outcome that makes them to hire their Mobile App development Agency while looking for these services every moment.





List of Top 10 Android and iOS App Development Companies in Russia:





21Twelve Interactive InstaDev CleverPumpkin Rosberry InfoShell Omega-R Redmadrobot Surf Heads and Hands Touch Instinct





1. 21Twelve Interactive:





21Twelve Interactive is a professional mobile app development company based in Russia. Our main areas of activity are business, education and the gaming sector.





We are a global mobile application development company that helps business owners and entrepreneurs increase their revenue by developing personalized mobile solutions.





We offer best IT experts that fit perfectly into your team. Every week, we deliver consistent results through improved processes.





Our customers say we know our work, whether it’s design, coding or back-end. It is a pleasure to know that we have already passed many of our customers to solve the problems they faced.





Website: https://www.21twelveinteractive.com/

Services: Android App Development, eCommerce Development, iPhone App Development, Mobile App Development, PHP Development, Web Development, WordPress development

Founded: 2016

Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com

Tel: +13474740020





2. InstaDev:





Instadev is a full-service design and development agency based in St.Petersburg, Russia.





We build great mobile apps, websites and interactive digital products since 2013. Our primary focus is on developing mobile apps of any complexity, starting from a simple event-application to a sophisticated mobile dashboard for a hosting and VPS. We also create custom mobile interfaces, visual brand identity, and UI/UX design.





The purpose of InstaDev is to create high-quality software that allows our clients to achieve their business goals.





Website: https://instadev.ru/

Services: Brand Identity, Mobile Development, Prototyping, UX/UI

Founded: 2013

Email: hello@instadev.ru

Tel: +7 495 128 0804





3. CleverPumpkin:





CleverPumpkin is a professional mobile app development agency. Since 2011 we’ve been providing full-cycle mobile application services for our customers and bringing their ideas to life.





With the latest technologies in the field and individual approach, we help startups and big corporations to expand their business through high-quality mobile apps. Everything from shaping the concept of a future app to promoting it in stores is taken care of by our professional team.





Website: https://www.cleverpumpkin.ru/

Services: Documentation Preparation, iOS & Android Development, Mobile Marketing, Product Prototyping & Design, Product Support & Warranty Work, Project Management, Quality Assurance and Testing

Founded: 2011

Email: company@cleverpumpkin.ru

Tel: NA





4. Rosberry:





Rosberry is a full-service mobile app design and development team headquartered in Omsk, Russia. Our clients say that we know our stuff – be it design, coding or backend.





It’s a pleasure to know that we’ve already got many of our customers over the hurdle resolving the issues they had previously been struggling with. We are happy we can help them implement great ideas coming in with a fresh perspective and creating apps that are bug-free and exactly how they envision them.





We are grateful we can have a good dialogue to better understand their needs and requirements which in most cases leads to the launch of great apps adding more value to their business, changing people’s lives, making them more successful and giving them more freedom.





Website: https://rosberry.com/

Services: Enterprise App Modernization, Mobile App Development, UX / UI Design

Founded: 2010

Email: develop@rosberry.com

Tel: +79514032124





5. InfoShell:





InfoShell specializes in developing mobile and web applications and work with a wide range of businesses across many industries. Our company based in Russia and the USA. We’ve done more than 100 successful projects.





Website: https://infoshell.ru/

Services: Mobile Application Development, Usability Analysis, UX / UI Design, Web Application Development

Founded: 2009

Email: info@infoshell.ru

Tel: +78122428058





6. Omega-R:





Omega-R is a professional mobile application developer based in New York, NY. Our main focuses are business, education, and the gaming industry. We are a global mobile app development company that helps business owners and appreneurs to increase their revenues by developing custom mobile solutions.





We have worked in the mobile app and game development industry for over 5 years in total and their experience cover Design, Programming, QA and Project Management. They have been involved in the creation of 100-plus native apps for i/iPod, iPad, and Android handsets and tablets.





We are constantly improving and using the most innovative solutions such as cross-platform approaches, in order to keep your development costs as low as possible.





Website: https://omega-r.com/

Services: Mobile App Development, Mobile Websites, Responsive Web Design, Server Development, UI-UX Design

Founded: 2011

Email: info@omega-r.com

Tel: +79600901818





7. Redmadrobot:





Redmadrobot’s expertise in mobile apps allows us to predict and solve the complex demands of modern businesses. Our background in development, quality assurance and design with an in-house team of 150+ have brought success to some of the largest companies and fastest growing startups in the world.





When the App Store launched in 2008, so did we. Since then, we have built over 150 projects for Forbes 100 enterprises, global brands, and startups. We take pride in what we do: our apps boast robust code, user-friendly interface, and impeccable UX, and our manual quality assurance process allows us to catch bugs other agencies, miss.





Website: https://www.redmadrobot.ru/

Services: Custom Development, Quality Assurance, UI-UX Design

Founded: 2008

Email: 01001010@redmadrobot.com

Tel: +74959330595





8. Surf:





Surf is a mobile app development studio that focuses on exceptional solutions for various businesses. We specialise in iOS & Android full-cycle development, we use Big Data and Machine Learning to create effective products for our clients. Our main areas of expertise are e-commerce, retail and banking.





Surf is one of 24 agencies in the world certified by Google. We stay ahead of the curve and get access to new technologies way before they become popular.





Website: https://surfstudio.co/

Services: Mobile App Development, UX / UI Design

Founded: 2011

Email: hello@surfstudio.co

Tel: +79204368600





9. Heads and Hands:





We are a web & mobile app development company specializing in projects for the new generation stores, digital and delivery services, personal accounts, loyalty programs, booking systems, electronic exchanges and marketplaces.





We launched products for Kaspersky, Land Rover, Lamoda, Leroy Merlin, ZakaZaka, Petrovich. Also took part in the production of projects for Yandex, ABBYY, Mail.Ru and Tinkoff Bank.





Website: https://handh.ru/

Services: Mobile App Development, UX / UI Design, Web Design

Founded: 2012

Email: hello@handh.ru

Tel: +78124073100





10. Touch Instinct:





TouchInstinct is known for creating definitive mobile experiences for Android, iOS and Windows. The company has built a stellar reputation among all app development companies for delivering amazing apps on-time.





As a feather in our cap, we are recognized as the top iOS app development company by our clients as we employ result driven methodology to build competent iPhone apps that deliver high ROI.





Touch Instinct’s client base includes Russian companies (MTS, MegaLabs, Svyaznoy, Meduza) and international market majors (Riot Games, Omnigon, Rumble, Squawk Surveys).





Website: https://touchinstinct.com/

Services: Mobile App Development, Wearable App Development

Founded: 2016

Email: hello@touchinstinct.com

Tel: +78123895620





Conclusion:





This is the list of the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Russia, where you can select most reliable and trusted company for your app development services. The above mentioned data is collected from different sources so the reader can easily manipulate or select the best mobile app development company for their own organisation.