Top 8 WordPress Multipurpose Themes for Your Online Business

WordPress is a popular and ideal platform for millions of users across the globe. It powers about 30% of the websites on the net and the reason behind this popularity is the availability of the vast number of WordPress themes. Multipurpose themes are created with the concept to produce a single template that would be suitable for any type of brand company, organization or cause.





The multipurpose website themes make it possible to create any kind of website that you can think and the best part is that you can use them for publishing your personal blogging site, corporate website, portfolio and ecommerce site.





Multipurpose WordPress themes are flexible and offers you the opportunity to personalize the website to effectively represent your company. If you are looking for a versatile WordPress template development for your upcoming project, then here in this write-up, we have shared a list of





The Most Popular Multipurpose Themes that are of Great Use.

Avada:

This WordPress theme is considered to be number one selling theme and has more than 250,000 sales so fast at the ThemeForest marketplace. It has been fully updated with many new improvements and features that include a new website demo, the page builder that has been upgraded, advanced controls for creating mobile friendly sites and etc.





Jevelin:

This is a responsive WordPress premium multipurpose theme that is designed to perform at a professional level in a wide range of industries. Starting from professional to personal business, this theme is best for easy to use and speed. You can deploy this with a single click for your blogs and shops, corporate websites and portfolios and it has all the resources to tackle them easily.





Soledad:

This is a multi-concept WordPress theme that allows you to create a Blog, news or magazine website. It has a multiple single page template that tells a different story based on your website and it fully supports the AMP that helps to boost the reliability of the website through tablets and phones. This multipurpose theme is also compatible with Toolset type plugins that allows the users to create custom fields, custom post types and taxonomies support.





POFO:

This is a good multipurpose theme that has the ability to combine a wide range of customizable layouts with distinct unifying aesthetics. This is important if you are willing to apply consistent branding across numerous sites. The theme offers demos and layouts for creating small business sites, online stores, small businesses sites, one page sites and etc.





Uncode:

This multipurpose themes by nature cater for a variety of uses, offering useful functionality for different sites. Users looking for a theme with extensive typography options, cutting edge features and a highly customizable layout can use Uncode. This theme offers similar functionalities to others, but there are extensive branding options together with a wide range of available fonts of Google Fonts, Fontdeck, Font Squirrel, Typekit and etc. uncode offers plenty of documentation that you can use when in trouble and besides this, it also comes with a series of narrated video tutorials that offer great assistance.





Webify:

This is a popular multipurpose WordPress theme that you should never miss out. It is a great tool with lots of options and possibilities that help you to create pages for agencies, business owners, freelancers, bloggers, restaurants and etc. Webify also contains many inner page layouts that can easily be incorporated accordingly. It is also mobile ready and in tune with lots of modern web browsers.





Ultra:

This is another popular multi-purpose theme from Themify and is very powerful and flexible the design is gorgeous with varied typography, scads of white space and the scrolling animations will help to keep your visitors completely engaged. The theme comes with 15 preset color skins and many toggle able elements like share buttons, navigation and a search box. It also comes with image filters that are built in with grayscale, sepia effects and blur.





TheGem:

This is a creative, multipurpose and high performance WordPress theme that is built for creating interactive and creative websites. The theme is best for SEO and it is clean and well documented and easy to use with no coding needed. The theme is also well supported with WooCommerce, Revolution Slider, Visual Compose and etc. You can easily customize your site with the header and footer option and also the unlimited color, fonts and icons. The theme comes with fancy heading styles, sidebar options, mega menu options and etc.



