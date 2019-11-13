The Top B2B Platforms of 2020

Since technology has conquered all the aspects of the industry, the B2B world has also evolved for good. There are a plethora of B2B e-commerce portals available today, and it has become imperative to get connected with the right one in order to have the maximum benefits. You can easily register yourself on a B2B website by filling up the mandatory form and enjoy their massive buyers' and supplier's data. China is known as the primary hub for online e-commerce markets with the US and Hong Kong trailing behind.





Here is a list of the top B2B websites that are leading the global B2B industry in 2019:

Alibaba is, without a doubt, one of the principal and most popular online trading website for business to business transactions. The website operates all over the world and nearly has 231 million annual active buyers. The company claims to offer amplified chances of closed deals, with their massive buyer's directory. You can find your desired wholesale buyers and suppliers here. The grand launch of Alibaba in the year 1999 has now left various popular websites like Amazon and eBay far behind.

TradeWheel.com is undoubtedly a great online shopping platform. A comprehensive online corporate trading platform where you can get all the variety. The site deals with more than 47 categories and has millions of products registered. It is one of the most popular and fastest-growing online trading websites that is best to find the ideal deals from across the globe. With TradeWheel, you can find buyers, suppliers, and wholesalers in India easily. Moreover, it offers the suppliers with a stage to sell their products at an affordable rates.

Amazon is another amazing e-commerce website. One of the biggest and popular online trading platform that supports B2B wholesale operations. Here you cannot just buy different goods, but you also get the chance to sell products to the buyers. Amazon, also known as a retail titan, is the most used website of the United Kingdom. If you are a regular Amazon user, you will find various good discounted deals.

DHgate is most another one of the popular trading websites in Asia. A Chinese based online trading forum that is working to connect buyers and suppliers. From clothes to electronics, they have a vast variety of products with a pretty consistent quality record. The website, despite being a Chinese trading platform, supports the English language.

Their headquarters are situated in Beijing, China. With multiple operational units in the USA, Philippines, UAE, and India. Another unique thing about DHgate is that a woman, Diane Wang, founded it. The company claims to have over 1.2 million Chinese suppliers.

Global Resources is credited to be the most prevailing website for finding all the Chinese buyers and suppliers on one page. This platform is known for its efficiency. With their headquarters in the heart of Hong Kong and proficient capabilities, they can be called as the key facilitators of global trade from the China region. It is founded in 1970 and has a tremendous B2B sales strategy. Moreover, global sources verify the quality of the manufacturers and products, a feature very few B2B platforms offer.

Ecvv was founded in 2003 and is a fast-growing online trading platform for B2B activities. The website is known as the trusted B2B portal of the world. It is a reliable platform to purchase bulk products. This website was established to simplify global trading methods by assisting the buyers and suppliers to meet each other.

The headquarters for Ecvv is located in Shenzhen, China. The website also has operational offices and warehouses in major developed countries of Europe and the USA. It is a website with a multitude of genuine buyers and sellers from all across the world. The goods and products displayed on this platform are incomparable, and it provides international buyers with new information on suppliers and the latest products.





Conclusion:

So, these are the top 6 e-Commerce websites in the world that are responsible for promoting online shopping today. These websites have proven themselves to be reliable and offer some high-quality products at affordable rates. This is the reason behind them to have secured their websites and have accomplished a spot in the top six e-Commerce websites of the world.