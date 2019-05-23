



First of all, depression isn’t the same for all. Most of us have always mistaken depression for something we’ve seen in the movies. Yes, depression drains energy, willfulness and enthusiasm but does it look the same on the outside for everyone? Well, not so much! Overcoming depression isn’t quick. You can’t just snap out of depressed state and walk into a discotheque. It takes time, conscious efforts and some soft skills training to get you in the Happy Zone again. As for depression treatment, there are some top coping skills for depression that we all must master because this can affect anyone around you. Use of coping skills for depression can be very effective but getting there is a long-drawn process. So before you jump out with your depression coping skills to battle with the devil in your life, pledge to patience, perseverance and practice.





With some coping skills, you might not notice the difference in your health right away but gradual practicing and training can help you out of it. So, here we will try to bring to light some of the top coping skills for depression that can be instilled upon generous soft skills training.





The first steps are often the hardest. You may never find the will or energy to do what it takes to walk out of depression but remember this lifestyle is a choice. With the right medication and soft skills, you can substantially boost your mood and energy levels.





Socialize













Say bye-bye to depression, if you’re accustomed to talking your heart out with loved ones or just striking an interesting conversation with enigmatic people. Picking up the phone to dial your friend’s number or taking a day out with family may seem too much at first but communicating is the first baby step towards a happy state of mind. Remember, communicating is the most important part of soft skills set.





Creativity









Use your emotions to fuel creativity is a very positive way to deal with depression. Try painting, writing stories and poetry, or even writing music for starters. Channeling your vulnerability and weakness into art can be satisfying and soul-stirring. No kind of soft skills training can make you creative but it can sure teach you how to discover your true creative self.





Self-awareness









How sad it is to know that most people never make it out depression because they never discover it or are too ashamed to come out in public. Soft skills training help you build confidence and self-esteem which are top coping skills for depression. Accept who are before you work on becoming better by practicing exercise, yoga, meditation and eating healthy.





Self-management









Self-management skills are essential for you at workplace and in coping with depression. It is a bunch of soft skills like time management, problem-solving, stress-resistance, decision making and organizational skills. Moving out of bed may seem like a daunting task for a depressed person but you must ask yourself – Whether I want to be like this forever? Well, this is one of the top coping skills for depression. Begin with organizing, cleaning and redecorating your workspace, home, kitchen and play area. Increase your productivity by keeping a journal, sticking to a schedule, staying involved with people at work etc.





Challenge Negative Thinking with Problem Solving Attitude









Depression has the power to spin your thinking negatively. It almost makes you believe that everything’s wrong in your life and leaves you hopeless. It’s time to draw out the ‘Positive Attitude’ card when such thoughts overwhelm your mind. The guide for top coping skills for depression begins with giving up procrastination and taking charge of your life. These pessimistic thoughts may not leave you at once but there’s a way to fight them. Right from the start stay positive. Keep telling yourself – ‘It’s all good. This too shall pass.’





Depression sucks happiness out of your life. It leaves your powerless, hopeless and demotivated but you can still spin it around to work in your favor. With some soft skills training, you can most definitely master some of the above listed top coping skills for depression.