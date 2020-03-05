Top 8 Reasons to Make Your Website Mobile-Friendly

In this era of advancement, it is vital to have an online presence to ensure your business reaches maximum users. Having a simple website is not enough. You must have an impressive website that can engage the users and help you to build a long-lasting relationship with them.

People are becoming smarter in this fast-growing age. Users spend a lot of time on their mobile phones, and some even sleep with their phones by their sides. So, it is essential to have a mobile-friendly website to keep users hooked to your platform. Businesses need to make sure that their website is compatible with mobile devices and offers a web-like experience on the phone.

Mobile-friendly websites are beneficial for capturing the number of visitors and increase conversions. Here are some of the seven reasons why you need to make your website mobile-friendly.

1. Mobile is a Priority

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives today, and one cannot imagine living without mobile phones. Research shows that most Google searches are via smartphones, so it is crucial to have a mobile-friendly website that makes it easier for users to interact with your brand. If your site is not mobile-friendly, you will either lose mobile users or frustrate them with a weak interface.

Mobile phones have taken over the digital arena. Research shows that over 60% of people sleep with their mobile phones by their sides. It shows how close users are to their mobile phones, carrying the tiny device everywhere they go. Optimizing your websites for smartphones is essential, as it helps you in getting closer to your target audience. A mobile-friendly website means that you are always in the palms of the users.

2. Supporting Marketing Strategies

Mobile-friendly websites positively impact your content marketing and paid advertising efforts. Always ensure that your content is accessible as the users are on their mobile phone round the clock. Use responsive designs that work flawlessly on all screen sizes and devices. Identify the target audience’s screen orientation and adjust the layout as needed.

High-resolution images are essential for mobile-friendly websites to make sure that a visitor’s experience is excellent. High-resolution images enhance user engagement by making the website attractive. SEO should be a priority while designing a website. An SEO-optimized website decreases the need for paid promotions and helps the website rank on the search engines organically.

3. Social Media Support Works Better on Mobile Phones

With a mobile-friendly website comes high-end social media integration. According to Statista, 98% of Facebook users log in to their accounts using any mobile devices. Social media platforms help in organic promotions as well as encourage one-stop sign-ups and logins.

Most users are logged in to their social media account on their mobile phones at all times. It makes it easier and convenient for users to share content from the website on social media. This way, your website content has higher chances of being shared.

4. Boost Conversions

Responsive designs boost conversion rates, as it fosters an interactive experience with the user. It makes it easier for users to search through the website, share content on other platforms, perform different tasks such as purchases, and offer an incredible user experience. In return, website users engaged with the brand and convert from visitors to customers. A mobile-friendly website is of particular significance in the e-commerce industry.

5. Mobile Websites Load Faster

It has become easier and faster for people to access and use websites via mobile devices. On desktops, it is annoying to close the pop-ups, again and again. Mobile devices reduce pop-ups and increase the speed of website loading.

Boosting the speed of your website reduces the redirects, helps you to utilize browser caching, and minifying codes. It also allows visitors to access your content quickly. It improves the user experience and encourages people to visit your site frequently.

6. Leverage Location-Based Searches

Location-based searches have revolutionized the game for businesses. People look for products and services near them, for convenience and comfort. A mobile-friendly website increases your chances of appearing on local searches when users are looking for similar products and services. Location-based searches have gone up by 33% in the last four years. Integrating your website with Google Maps will boost your ranking on local searches.

7. Increases E-Commerce Sales

Mobile phones are essential for e-commerce businesses. People are absorbed in their mobile phones such that it convenient for them to shop from online stores instead of getting into the hassle of visiting retail stores. Online shopping is on the rise and has seduced customers of all age groups.

Mobile-friendly websites help you to convert the viewers into the buyers by offering them your products at the comfort of their palms. It helps you in catering to a larger audience through an easy and simple shopping process. It has made shopping convenient and helps you to generate more revenues.

8. Remain Competitive

Various websites are not optimized for mobile phones yet and face tremendous challenges because of it. In this emerging era, most businesses are marketing their territory in the market because they use mobile devices to increase their market appearance.

Mobile-friendly websites will stand out and lead to more visitors regularly, and help you in catering to a larger audience.

Make Your Website Mobile-Friendly!

Having said that, it can be overwhelming to make your website mobile-friendly. If not done efficiently, it can rather have adverse effects on your brand reputation. Do your research and find a reliable app and web development service to revamp your online presence. However, make sure that you are offering a consistent user experience across all platforms. Your website on the phone should feel just like the desktop version, customized to mobile’s screen size and functionality.

Mobile phones are integral to business growth, considering their strong bond with users. There is no way to ignore the immense potential of mobile-friendly websites to keep your users hooked to your platform and increase user conversions.