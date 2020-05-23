Search Engine Optimization is important because it bring more clicks and traffic to our websites. So here is the list of Top SEO Companies in India, which helps to increase the quality of websites by making them user-friendly, faster and easier to navigate.





1. Web Destiny Solutions





Web Destiny Solutions is the Best SEO Company in India founded in 2010, providing high-level Digital Marketing and SEO Services for online businesses. The company provides full-suite Internet Marketing Services and has completed more than 250 projects for clients from 27 countries across the world. Right from its inception the company has been obsessed with Quality, Creativity, Innovation, Affordability, and Usability.





Core Services: Web Designing and Development, Digital Marketing, Ecommerce Development, Mobile App Development, Social Media Management, Search Engine Marketing, Brand and Reputation Management, and more.





Website: https://webdestiny.net/









2. SEO Experts India





SEO Experts India established in 2009, is an Internet Marketing Company offering reliable and proven SEO Services. SEO Experts have extensive industry experience and customer-centric approach and ensure that brand, website, marketing campaigns perform exceptionally every time.





Core Services: Social Media Marketing, Pay Per Click Management, Link building solutions, Content Development Services, Online Reputation Management.





Website: www.seoexpertsindia.com









3. RankDeck SEO Specialists





RankDeck SEO Specialists is a full-service SEO Agency in India offering innovative Internet Marketing Solutions to businesses across the world. RankDeck is a complete Online Marketing firm that consults and utilizes the whole digital marketing strategy. They have a team of SEO experts who have been providing the highest quality SEO Services to businesses all over the world.





Core Services: Web Design, Web Development, Social Media Optimization, Pay Per Click, Outsource SEO Services, and more.





Website: https://www.rankdeckseo.in/









4. Techmagnate





Founded in 2006, Techmagnate is India’s Top SEO Service Company based in New Delhi, which consults and implements the entire digital marketing strategy. Techmagnate comprises a team of professionals with more than decades of SEO experience in providing results to clients and sound knowledge of the latest SEO trends.





Core Services: Website Designing & Development, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Pay Per Click, Content Marketing, App Marketing, Reputation Management, etc.





Website: https://www.techmagnate.com/









5. Page Traffic





Page Traffic is India’s top-rated SEO Agency since 2002. Page Traffic offers Digital Marketing and SEO solutions to rank high on search results, connect with the target audience, and earn high ROI. They provide customized SEO solutions that are unique and specific to each client and their business goals. The objective of the company is to empower e-business and generate maximum ROI for its clients.





Core Services: Web designing, Social Media Marketing, Pay Per Click, Ecommerce solutions, App store optimization, Link Building, Online Media Buying, etc.





Website: https://www.pagetraffic.in/









6. SEOTonic Web Solutions





SEOTonic is a full-service Online Marketing Agency founded in 2006. SEOTonic is an award-winning SEO Company in India offering innovative SEO and Digital Marketing Solutions to keep websites on the top rank of the search results. SEOTonic has an established team of professionals who provide the best SEO Services with proven strategies and techniques that deliver exceptional results.





Core Services: Web Development, Pay Per Click, Content Marketing, Reputation Management, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Management, Link Building, and more.





Website: https://www.seotonic.com/









7. Webspero Solutions





Founded in 2015, Webspero Solutions is one of the most recommended and reputed process-driven Online Marketing Agency. Webspero Solutions have a team that comprises of highly experienced and intuitive digital marketing professionals, developers, designers.





Core Services: Web Design, Web Development, Ecommerce, App Development, Content Writing.





Website: https://www.webspero.com/









8. Indian SEO Company





Indian SEO Company offers SEO Company Service and Professional SEO Services for its global clients. They establish a unique and highly effective online presence for the clients.





Core Services: Digital Marketing, Pay Per Click Management, Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, Content Writing, Link Building, etc.





Website: https://www.indian-seo-company.com/









9. SAVIT Interactive





SAVIT Interactive founded in 2004, the leading SEO Company in India, offering innovative SEO and Digital Marketing Solutions to keep websites on the top rank of the search results. They include all the key elements of SEO services such as on-page SEO, off-page SEO and technical SEO to find a wider audience.





Core Services: Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Optimization, Web design, Graphic Design, Domain and Hosting, etc.





Website: https://www.savit.in/









10. SEO Experts Company India





SEO Experts Company India is one of the Best SEO Agency in India offering Internet Marketing Solutions from small businesses to enterprises. They have a team of talented specialists for executing a successful SEO campaign.





Core Services: Content Marketing, Link Building, Pay Per Click Management, Ecommerce SEO, White-Label SEO, etc.





Website: https://seoexpertscompanyindia.com/