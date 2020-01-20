Top 15 Big Data Development Companies In India & USA | 2020

2019 was a significant year across the big data arena. As the year started with Cloudera and Hortonworks merger, there has been a massive upsurge in Big Data landscape across the globe, with firms flocking to harness the advantages and importance of Big Data Development solutions and it’s an arrangement for the business success. The Big Data industry worth is predicted at $189 billion, almost around $20 billion more than 2018, and is forecasted to reach $247 Billion by 2022.





As rapidly the year started, it’s nearly over, which means it’s the high time for everyone to wear their thinking caps and make predictions for 2020.





As we step in the next phase, getting ready for 2020 Big Data Trends is the essence of the time to see how Big Data Analytics companies in India handle the landscape. Also, the talent market too observed an upthrust for proficients dwelling with expertise in big data technology.





However, we are the pivots of a significant revolution practice where data is the new crude.

As you know, only 37% of companies have been successful in transforming into data-driven organizations, even though over 85% are trying to achieve this feat.





So, amidst of transformation “How can enterprises of today explore the power of big data using custom software development capabilities or better to say aligning with the Top Data Analytics Companies In India”?

In this article, I have listed the leading Big Data service provider in India based on the prominent parameters. This list will help startups, entrepreneurs, Fortune names, and SME’S to take the right decision for their project’s success.





Here, I have clutched the top 15 Big Data Service provider companies in India, evaluated on the following parameters.





Technical expertise With The Latest Big Data Trends

Distinctive Portfolio Review By Visiting Their Website

Customer Reviews From Reliable B2B Platforms Like Glassador, Clutch, GoodFirms

Google Ratings & Organic Ranking Analysis By Clients

Cumulative Annual Growth & Client Retention Rate

Let’s now dive deep and have an insight of the best Big Data development company in an elaborated way and have a comprehensive understanding.

1. Xicom Technologies (An Expert To Hire The Top Big Data Analytics Companies In India & USA)

Founded In: 2002

Min. Project Size: $5,000

Company Size: 350+

Location: India, USA, and Dubai

Price: $25-49/hr





Xicom Technologies, is a pioneer for the emerging technologies, especially if you are looking to hire Top Analytics Companies In India. It is one of the best Data Science service providers based in India and offices in the USA. Xicom deals in all the data-centric problems and gratifies solutions using various tools and technologies like Elasticsearch, Apache Spark, Kibana, Logstash, Hadoop, Apache Storm, Apache Kafka, TensorFlow, Tableau, Power BI, and R programming. Also, It has global experience in working with startups as well as big organizations and have a dedicated team of software engineers to help client’s resolve critical problems of their business with vital data.

2. Sigma Data Systems (An Excellent Choice Among The Top Data Science Companies In India)

Founded In: 2010

Min. Project Size: $10,000

Company Size: 150+

Location: India

Price: $125-149/hr





Benchmarked among the Top Data Science Companies In India, it exhibit a relentless zeal to help their customers look forward, and think & act ahead. We drive this by leveraging our expertise in Business Intelligence & Analytics and competency in industry- and domain-specific business processes. Sigma Data Systems help clients develop products and execute IT projects in the areas of big data, cloud and enterprise applications. Moreover, they also have deep expertise in database management (SQL & NoSQL), technology integration, UI development, and testing services.

3. LoginWorks Softwares Inc ( Among The Big Data Analytics Service Provider)

Founded In: 2006

Min. Project Size: $18,000

Company Size: 150+

Location: India

Price: $125-149/hr





LoginWorks is among the top-niche name for Big Data Analytics Service provider with impeccable backdrop in the same field. They also deliver design & develop scalable and inventive IT solutions for enhancing business productivity. Their outstanding projects include Point-Of-Sales system, Office Collaboration software, Mobile Data Capture using RFID, Server Management application and, recently added - Mobile Ordering System. Loginworks has served industries like Real Estate, Retail, e-Commerce with Big Data Solutions; Advertising & PR agencies, Hospitality, Finance, to name a few.

4. LatentView Analytics ( The Experienced Firm To Hire Big Data Developers)

Founded In: 2006

Min. Project Size: $15,000

Company Size: 250+

Location: India and USA

Price: $150-199/hr





LatentView Analytics is a rapid-growing knowledge services firm that focuses on Data Analytics and Insights generation by proffering results-driven analytics, optimization and decision management solutions. LatentView provides the perfect blend of marketing and customer management with deep capabilities in analytics, technology, and BigData, making it the right place to hire Big Data Developers.They are the trusted partner for multiple Fortune 500 clients and provide services across the spectrum of analytics across the globe.

5. Indium Software ( An Experienced Name For The Best Big Data Development Company)

Founded In: 1999

Min. Project Size: $15,000

Company Size: 250+

Location: India

Price: $125/hr





Indium Software is a technology solutions, especially known among the best Big Data Development company committed to gratify exceptional, customer-centric solutions across Big Data Engineering & Analytics, Blockchain Development, independent QA and Gaming.Their team abides to deliver digital Solutions paying focus on offering Big Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, Blockchain Development and Product Development services. Also, their Big Data Solutions team also has expertise in Cloud environments on AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and integration with Real-time data management solutions.

6. Rudder Analytics (The Trusted Choice For Big Data Solution Company )

Founded In: 2015

Min.Project Size: $10,000

Company Size: 100+

Location: India

Price: $125-149/hr





Rudder Analytics provides predictive and exploratory data analysis, helping businesses steer in the right direction. Their best-in-class yet operative solutions make them curate the nook in the global landscape of Big Data solutions company with their team years of experience and expertise. By employing a wide range of statistical analysis techniques and development tools for data ETL, statistical modeling and data visualization; we deliver actionable insights across industries and business functions.

7.Cartesian Consulting ( The Reliable Choice For The Best Big Data Analytics Service Provider)

Founded In: 2009

Min. Project Size: $10,000

Company Size: 100+

Location: India and Chicago

Price: $50-99/hr





The Solutions at Cartesian is the perfect amalgam of AI and ML models for ready-to-use products that makes them a considerable choice for the best Big Data Analytics Service provider. The first two of which are our Segment of One Engine and TheKyte.ai – our Subject Line wizard. They have set up their AI lab in mid-2017, that is constantly pushing themselves to convert their IP into consumption-ready solutions. Cartesian specializes in analytics that helps businesses improve customer value, marketing spends, and business decisions. Set up in 2009 Cartesian is over 200 people strong, present in 5 offices across India, APAC and North America.

8.Softweb Solutions (Worth-The-Value Choice To Hire Big Data Developers)

Founded In: 2009

Min. Project Size: $50,000

Company Size: 250+

Location: India and USA

Price: $150-199/hr





Softweb Solutions Inc. is an Avant-garde company to hire Big Data developer with offi­ces in Chicago, Dallas and Ahmedabad. They deliver best-of-class AI software for IoT applications, along with providing data services and digital alterations to enterprises. With More than a decade of experience with startups to Fortune 100 companies has given them the proficiency to offer strategy, design, engineering solutions, and R&D services that is second to none in the industry.

9.ThirdEye Data (A Pioneer For Big Data Consulting Services)

Founded In: 2010

Min Project Size: $25,000

Company Size: 100+

Location: India

Price: $50-99/hr





ThirdEye Data is a Silicon Valley-based one-stop-shop for Data Sciences, Analytics, and Engineering Services, which over the years crafts them as one of the reliable choice for Big Data consulting services. ThirdEye Data is a Big Data consulting services company that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies precisely and accurately to create higher value technical solutions for customers globally. ThirdEye's services help organizations transform knowledge into strategic & tactical insights for informed & timely business decisions.

10. Qburst ( A Reliable Name Among The Big Data Development Services)

Founded In: 2004

Min. Project Size: $25,000

Company Size: 100+

Location: India

Price: $125-149/hr





QBurst is a product development and consulting company with a strong focus on new-generation technology platforms which makes them craft a niche in the list of top 15 Big Data development services provider. Their exclusive services made them a reliable choice across the horizons and offices spread across the globe. QBurst has 100+ experts comprising developers, designers, UX engineers, quality assurance specialists, business analysts, and project management professionals.

11. SCI-BI (In The List Of Trusted Provider For Big Data Analytics Solutions)

Founded In: 2012

Min. Project Size: $15,000

Company Size: 150+

Location: India

Price: $50-99/hr





“SCI-BI” an entrusted name for Big Data Analytics solutions provider that works with the best Architects in the IT domain, who not only design the system but also act as Advisory for continue advancement of the IT practice. So when you choose to work with SCI-BI, you can be assured of your project success as they are with the safe hands and the clear minds who know the right way. At SCI-BI, they believe, “Cleaner Data Drives Accurate Reporting”, and insist on Data Quality at all stages of the Integration process.

12. DEXlock (The One-Stop Big Data Development Company)

Founded In: 2012

Min. Project Size: $25,000

Company Size: 150+

Location: India

Price: $50-99/hr





DexLock is a young and spirited team of IT specialists with a core objective to reach the altitudes of professional excellence. Since inception, they expanded in forte and resources, that path them as a trusted choice for Big Data Development company. They are individually specialized in the services offered, which make them unique among the others in the landscape. They serve from small to large industries and have clients from the U.S, Europe, New Zealand, UAE and much more.

13. Appsbee Software (A Trusted Choice For Data Science Company In India)

Founded In: 2010

Min Project Size: $10,000

Company Size: 150+

Location: India

Price: $125-149/hr





At Appsbee, their techno wizards develop smarter businesses. They are expert in developing native mobile applications in latest technology like Swift, Android Studio etc which make them craft a place among the top Data science company in India. Appsbee is a place where ideas get evolved, nurtured, build, launched and transformed into a business. Their team is extremely good at managing and scaling cloud servers for managing the backend of applications.

14. Knoldus Inc (A Top-Niche Choice For Big Data Service Provider Companies )

Founded In: 2010

Min. Project Size: $25,000

Company Size: 100+

Location: India and USA

Price: $50-99/hr





Knoldus is renowned as the world’s largest pure-play Scala and Spark company. They modernize enterprises through the best-in-class digital engineering by leveraging Scala, Functional Java and Spark ecosystem that led them among the Big Data Service Provider Companies. Their aim is to provide reactively and streaming fast data solutions that are message-driven, elastic, resilient, and responsive. Moreover, Knoldus is fortified via an expansive network of certified strategic partners with a team of seasoned experts, Knoldus is headquartered in Canada with delivery centres in Chicago, New Delhi, Noida, and Singapore.

15. NeenOpal Intelligent Solutions (Among The Best Big Data Consulting Services provider)

Founded In: 2016

Min. Project Size: $25,000

Company Size: 100+

Location: India and USA

Price: $125-149/hr





NeenOpal is one of the global management consulting firm with a unique and specialized focus on Data Science. Rooted in Bengaluru, India, with offices in New York, Adelaide and Amsterdam, they carry a unique advantage to be the growth partner for their clients by customizing the conventional solutions to fit their requirements uniquely. NeenOpal is among the best Big Data consulting services provider to partner for business ranging from newbie startups to vertically integrated big organizations. NeenOpal aims at discovering insights from data and turns it into business opportunities.

In The End...

It’s all about "Transparency". It is a vital key while defining and communicating roles and responsibilities so that people know what to look for. Besides, keep sure the team members of the Top data science companies in India are encouraged to evolve in their current roles by experimenting with new tools, technologies and algorithms.

So, make the right choice for writing your success story with the right technology partner.