Top 13 Free Posting Sites to Hire the Best Candidate in India

Looking to hire candidates in India? Using a job portal can ease and speed up the entire hiring process and help you garner a wider audience in less time. Job boards these days have become an integral part of almost every hiring process. If you use them effectively, they will translate into qualified candidates for relatively low costs.





As per the People Matters-CareerBuilder survey, among the channels used by Indian recruiting organizations, 82 percent of Indian recruiters favor job portals as their ideal hiring channel. The same survey noted that print media has lost its reputation as a preferred hiring channel as most employers have discarded using print media to advertise jobs.





All types of job seekers, from freshers to experienced depend on job portal sites for their relevant job search requirement. The main reason is that searching for employment on job portals is more convenient and less time-consuming. For instance, a job seeker can visit a job portal and simply search for delivery jobs in Bangalore to find the right employer. And almost all job portals these days use mobile apps which provide easy accessibility and convenience. And of course, many job portals in India allow free job posting which is an added advantage if you are looking to advertise jobs without spending any cash.





Here is a roundup of the top 13 job free posting sites in India where you can hire the best candidates for your office staff or startup:





1.Just.Jobs: Just.Jobs, a job portal loved by 35,000+ SMBs and Startups. It is the fastest-growing job portal for blue-collar and entry-level job sector in India. You can use it to post adverts for driver jobs, cook jobs, delivery jobs, personal assistant jobs, peon jobs, babysitter jobs, management jobs, and many other blue-collar and entry-level jobs.





Just.Jobs has an android mobile app for job seekers which they can download it for free from Google Play Store. Many potential job seekers use this app every day in India to search and apply for jobs. One of the best features of this job app is the ‘Create Job Alert’ feature. Job seekers can find and apply to your jobs quickly as they get alerted when you post a job on the portal.





Just.Jobs also allows you to post jobs by categories, cities, and type allowing room for an organized job search. For instance, you can create a post to hire drivers and mention the exact location. It is more likely that only potential and interested candidates will apply for the post if you advertise in Just.Jobs.





2.Internshala: Internshala is another trusted free job posting site in India with a mobile app that boasts of connecting 35,00,000+ students with 80,000+ companies in India. It is best for those recruiters who want to post adverts for student internships. You can provide the students work, offer stipends and help them begin their career.





Internshala provides features like ‘Quick Search’ which enables students to search for internships by stream, location, company, and duration. Many students use this app as they are able to apply for work on the go. The students also get internship alerts whenever a recruiter posts an advert so there is less chance that your job post will be missed out.





3.LinkedIn: It is considered one of the best job portals in India for mid-level professionals working in IT and finance sector. You can also post adverts on LinkedIn for internships. It is a social network cum job search portal used by millions of working professionals. This site allows jobseekers to create a profile for free and make it visible to employers. It also provides an option for serious job seekers to upgrade their LinkedIn profile page.





All you have to do as a recruiting manager is to make a connection with the right candidates who are already there. If not, you can make a job post to hire office staff or any other job. It will be seen by millions of people. LinkedIn job portal is most trusted among job seekers as well as recruiters communities.





4.AngeList: AngeList is a popular job portal where 30,051 of the world’s best tech start-ups posts job ads to hire employees. You can join and create a profile for free. This free job portal allows job seekers to find jobs by location, role, market, technology, and salary. Interested candidates will easily find once you post your job and you can chat/message directly with them. There is no middleman or a third party.





5.Glassdoor India: Glassdoor India is another popular job portal where you will find millions of job seekers. Any company, large or small can sign up and post a job on this portal to get approached. Yes, your post can be about anything from drivers jobs in Mumbai to senior UI/UX designer.









One of the advantages of creating a free account on Glassdoor India is that you get to monitor your company’s brand and reputation metrics such as profile page views, a company rating, and the number of followers. It is a platform which many jobseekers visit when they want to look up a company review.





6.PlacementIndia: PlacementIndia allows you to make any kind of job posts by registering for free. Your job post gets easily noticed by aspirants in this job portal as long as you make an effective post as they can browse job by industry, cities, department, skills, and alike. It is a portal trusted by 5 million job seekers. To provide a competitive edge, you can get featured on this job site by choosing to pay for it.





7.Click India: It is a free classified job portal in India that usually has over 539,155 ads. Apart from posting job ads, you can also buy and sell all kinds of products here. Make sure to use the right keywords and enter your accurate location when you make a job posting to get easily found by potential candidates.





It is a great portal where you can get talented candidates for blue-collar jobs and entry-level jobs. You can post an ad to hire delivery boys or to hire a skilled freelancer for typing jobs and wait to pick the best candidate. However, the site lists ads of both private-sector jobs and government jobs. You can choose to upgrade to a ‘Premium Ad’ to make your ad featured on the top where more viewers can see it.





The platform has categories for part-time jobs, work from home, visa agents, data entry jobs, government jobs, and so on. The site also has a Facebook page and mobile site. You can download Click India mobile app from Google Play Store. It boasts of over 5,00,000+ jobs listed on their site.

8.Quikr: Quikr is another classified advertising platform with its headquarter in Bangalore. It has listings in over 900 cities in India in different categories. You can sign up for free and post a job ad in Quikr which will be seen by many potential aspirants.





Quikr allows recruiters to post job ads by roles such as beautician, cashier, cook/chef, office assistant/helper, teacher, nurse, and other roles alike. It makes it easy for the right candidate to approach you once they see your ad. You can choose to get featured on the ‘Spotlight Ads’ when you want to urgently hire a candidate or have no patience.





9.Bayt: Founded in 2000, Bayt is a job portal that connects job seekers with employers looking to hire. You will find thousands of new job vacancies listed on the award-winning platform every day. You can download Bayt on your mobile device from Google Play Store. The portal allows job hunters to get fresh updates on their job applications and stay connected with the employers.





It is a job portal trusted by over 30 million people who use the platform to find their dream job and improve their career. So you have a high chance of landing on talented candidates on this site to fill your vacancy. It allows you to make an organized post whether you want to post for architecture jobs, design jobs, creative jobs, arts jobs, engineering jobs, sales jobs or any other job category.





You can upgrade to premium membership to get unlimited applications from candidates and stay active for 60 days. Also get benefited from the ‘1-Month CV Search’ that will offer you 13,000 fresh CVs every day and use over 30 filters including nationality, location, and experience.





10.Post Job Free: This site allows you to post a job instantly and it distributes your jobs to popular job search sites so that job seekers will be able to see your free job ad. Just make sure to enter your accurate job title, company name, job description, address, and salary (optional).





Post Job Free offers both free and premium services such as advertising your jobs on other job boards and giving you access to contact details for resumes you found in the site’s resume database. Users can upgrade to premium membership and get access to full resume details including contact information.





It will give you an opportunity to contact jobseekers directly. Post Job Free will also advertise your job postings on the popular Jobs2Careers platform apart from other job listing sites once you upgrade. The site also provides easy-to-follow video tutorials on how to post jobs, search for resumes, and create a resume email alert.





11.Career Age: Career Age provides all kinds of jobs and career information on the Internet. It is India’s most comprehensive jobs and career portal that aids students by offering thoroughly researched and detailed information about various career choices.





As an employer, you can register for free and post jobs. For a nominal cost, you may even see the resume on the site and receive resumes directly from jobseekers. Very soon, you will also be able to get resume alerts about new job seekers of your interest. By upgrading to premium services, you can get help with your recruitment and branding requirements.





12.Freshers World: A team lease company, Freshers World is a great site for hiring freshers across India in your company. It allows you to post jobs categories such as Intern Jobs, Government Jobs, Health Care Jobs, and also by roles, such as Accountant Jobs, BPO Jobs, and alike.





The portal allows job seekers to use features such as Keyword, Select Course, and Enter Location. You will easily be found on this site as long as you enter accurate information and use the right keywords. The popular job site boasts of thousands of job postings across India.





13.Indeed India: Indeed India job portal provides job posts from search job sites, newspapers, associations and company career pages. You can post your job for free here and subscribe to see the resumes of potential candidates. You are also allowed to search resumes without a subscription. The ‘standard subscription’ awards you 30 contacts every month which is suitable for making a few hires. The ‘professional subscription’ awards 100 contacts every month which is great for businesses always on the lookout for talent.





The portal displays your company’s salaries and reviews, making it easier to find the right candidate faster. It has over 120 million resumes and 5M+ resumes are added or updated every month. Recruiters can target their search by industry, education, title, location and more. You can also sign up for resumes alerts and get new resumes delivered to your inbox. You can download the Indeed job search app from Google Play Store.





Recruitment heads across industries in India say that hiring quality talent and reduction of cost and time to hire is their key priority. And job search portals and apps are the answer to their prayers. It helps you to get a pool of talented candidates without spending anything or investing the least. It is an extremely good value for money. It is cheaper than other forms of advertising while giving you the convenience & freedom to post and hire candidates from anywhere. Note that, if your company is not making use of the job portal, you are missing out on a lot.





