Top 5 Shopify Alternatives to Start Your Online Store in India

By Neha Kapoor
9th Nov 2019
Shopify Alternative

image Credit: eCommerce Platform

Are you planning to commence your online store? If yes, then you might have already aware of Shopify.

However, when it comes to setting up your own eCommerce website, there are different platforms you can try. There’s nothing wrong with trying different Shopify alternatives too since it can benefit you only.

Here we have jotted down the top 5 Shopify alternatives that you can try if you are planning to start an online store in India. Let’s have a look at these!


  • WooCommerce

If you are the one who is working on WordPress CMS then, no doubt, WooCommerce is an unquestionable requirement for your online store. This plugin gives all essential e-commerce features. WooCommerce also integrates with various payment gateways as well as doesn’t charge extra card transaction charges. 


You can easily download various extensions as well as add-ons in order to extend the basic functionality of WooCommerce. However, many of them are not actually free. 


Below given are some reasons why the majority of individuals like WooCommerce:


  • No month to a month service charge
  • Impeccable WordPress integration
  • Mobile friendly
  • Developer friendly


WooCommerce plugins, no doubt, are accessible in an assortment of shapes as well as sizes, it improves the efficiency of any type of store. So, you must consider WooCommerce if your store is already running on the WordPress platform. It gives further flexibility since it won't permit third-party programming interference. 


  • Shoppiko


Building an online store, no doubt, is not an easy task; however, it requires proper knowledge. With Shoppiko, you can avail of numerous benefits.


Let’s have a look at these:


Create store in the manner you want: With Shoppiko’s completely adaptable templates, you can easily maintain the branding of your store while including modified features your clients will truly adore. 


Enjoy the simplicity of having all in a single place: Shoppiko is an absolute e-commerce solution that incorporates each and every tool you actually need in order to run an effective online store. 

Shoppiko has made simple for a business person to accomplish their dreams:


  • Creative front 
  • Admin dashboard
  • Feedback system
  • Product catalogue
  • Support system


You can easily create an attractive eCommerce platform by using Shoppiko with just a few clicks. The reason people choose Shoppiko is due to some reasons that you can check below:


  • Easy setup
  • Zero add-on rates
  • Everything unlimited
  • No transaction charges
  •  A free & safe SSL certificate
  • Freedom to select payment gateways
  • Free upgrades
  • Freedom of choosing shipping partners


  • Magento


Another one is Magento which is also the most popular e-commerce CMS that people use these days. The biggest benefit is that it has huge numbers of extensions as well as plugins available which permit expansion of new functionality, lower complete development as well as maintenance cost. Below given are some features that simply comes with Magento:


  • Unlimited item attributes
  • Influential multilingual help
  • Complete customizability
  • One-page checkout
  • Big user community
  • SEO friendly than other platforms


The open-source code of Magento gives you enough control over the site. So, you can easily alter anything that you think better suits your business operations. It’s a powerful alternative as it comes with a number of applications to pick from. 


  • CoreCommerce


CoreCommerce is simple to use, the reasonable and inclusive platform utilized by businesses throughout the world. It’s an ideal alternative that you must consider in case if you want to sell or enlarge your business. It provides responsive themes completely free of charge. 


It’s an element rich online software platform having no transaction charges, free shared SSL, basic setup, access to numerous themes as well as must-have basic features. 


Below given are some pros that come with CoreCommerce:


  • It has a few bits by bit guides so as to get started.
  • The set-up is quite easy
  • Responsive support team


  • Wix eCommerce


Wix eCommerce can help you create as well as manage your online store such as you can easily track orders, provide different payment methods, offer numerous discount coupons and so on.


What Wix does perfectly is; it streamlines everything. You can easily save enough time as well as efforts utilizing Wix. You will be able to enjoy the below-given benefits by using Wix:


  • Simple to use 
  • Design flexibility
  • Value for money
  • Website features


If you are planning to build an online store then you can try Wix. 


How to choose the best Shopify alternative?


You need to consider a few things when selecting a Shopify alternative. Let’s see what you must consider:


  • Simple to use
  • Value for cash
  • Customer support
  • Design of template


Picking the appropriate Shopify alternative relies upon the level of your tech expertise too.  


Wrap Up


Hope this article helped you know more about the top 5 Shopify alternatives that you can try. The decision of choosing the best one completely relies on you; however, ensure to choose the one that you think will fulfill your all requirements and desires. 

