Top 5 Warehouse Management System for Retail Business

By Neeraj Kumar
8th Jan 2020
Handing day-to-day warehouse operations such as inventory, shipping, sorting, and storing is a hard nut to crack if you are not equipped with a customized, functional, and recognized warehouse management system (WMS). The modern competitive market is filled with a large number of software programs, boasting of their retailing and warehousing solutions, from big and small software companies. It is hard to picking any specific one without a candid and unbiased comparison. It is known that the WMS is a software program and processes that allow retailing people and organizations to control and manage warehouse operations, such as inventory management; picking processes and auditing; warehouse design; order fulfillment management, labor management, tracking capability; backups and integration; analytics and reporting, etc.


VineRetail WMS

In this content, I am reviewing and comparing top 5 cloud-based Warehouse Management Software (WMS) or systems that will help all brands, retailers, sellers, 3PLs (Third Party Logistics Companies), marketplaces and brand distributors choose the most pertinent and functional product, suiting their direct warehouse management needs.


Vin eRetail Warehouse Management System by Vinculum Group


Prime highlights:

·        Client Portal to view and access client-related information

·        Create and maintain contracts to billing information for each client

·        Manage multiple clients and multiple warehouse flows

·        Simplify day-to-day warehouse operations using a mobile app

·        Simplify the process of kitting management


Free trial facility: Yes

Customer support: Yes


Vin eRetail WMS is a SaaS-based software program, ideally designed for retailing business players, for seamlessly integration of warehouse & fulfillment processes with sales channels with no hassles.


NetSuite WMS by NetSuite


Prime highlights:

·        Mobile RF barcode scanning.

·        Returns authorization receipt

·        Mobile receiving, picking, and cycle counting.

·        Real-time data, task and order management

·        Barcode tracking, billing, and inventory management

·        Shipping management, workforce and load management

·        Warehouse map and purchasing


Free trial facility: No

Customer support: Yes


NetSuite WMS by NetSuite is a SaaS-based software program with third-party plugins. It also comes with a guarantee. It also helps in streamlining warehouse and manufacturing operations. Moreover, NetSuite is the product of Oracle.



HighJump WMS by HighJump


Highlights:

It is a cloud-based system.

·        ERP Integrations.

·        Labor management

·        Omni channel fulfillment

·        Order picking functionality

·        Supports multi-client operations.

·        Yard Management


Free trial facility: No

Customer support: Yes


HighJump is a SaaS-based software program offering real time solutions for warehouse management matching changing market needs.



Astro WMS by Consafe Logistics


Highlights:

·        Supports integration with ERP systems.

·        Easy to plug in the functionality as per your requirement.

·        Voice picking and real-time overview

·        Resource planning and yard management

Free trial facility: No (You can request a demo)

Customer support: Yes


Astro WMS by European brand Consafe Logistics develops warehousing solutions and it useful for customers who expect the ultimate delivery experience every time.



Fishbowl Inventory WMS by Utah-based Software Company


Highlights:

·        Integration with QuickBooks

·        Reporting, sales and purchasing

·        Order management

·        Multiple locations

·        Multi-Currency

·        Shipping, time and labor


Free trial facility: No (14 days only)

Customer support: Yes


Fishbowl Inventory WMS is suitable for any sized organization. Interestingly, this software easily integrates with accounting software program QuickBooks.



Authors
Neeraj Kumar

Neeraj Kumar is a content curator and storyteller who works independently in the world of digital marketing. I like to write on technology, products, services,& brands in various industry verticals.

