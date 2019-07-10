Top Mobile App Development Companies in London

Are you currently thinking to develop iOS Mobile Application through finding the Best App Development Companies in London for your business to improve sales, then there are many suggestions which you should follow before going to choose for the Mobile App Development Agency?





London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom. Around 19 million peoples worldwide are software Developers, among them 8.7 million developing mobile apps.





Before selecting any Mobile App Development companies from London, you should check their backgrounds, portfolios and how they will perform the App Development Process while developing your iOS and Android Mobile App.





Next, you should look out what is the Best Technology out there for App Development when you’re choosing any App Development Companies. After that, you can easily filter our Top 10 Mobile App Development Firms in London.





Secondly, make a plan of what kind of modules and features that you want to include in your mobile app development. Also, check what kind of interface you want to add in your App Development. After deciding this, share all your info to App Development specialist in London and they will guide you through all of your doubts.





There are many Cheap App Developers in London, with the assistance of whom you can have all your queries eliminated immediately.





Here is the list of Top iPhone and Android Mobile App Development Companies in London:





21Twelve Interactive mobile application development company in London, we know what it takes to have a number one success. With so many application development companies, choose award-winning application developers.





It's a disruptive web & mobile app development company creating cutting edge sites and apps to solve everyday problems, simplify frustrating activities, and bring endless enjoyment into the palm of your hand.





Expertise: eCommerce Development, Magento development, Mobile App Development, PHP development, Web Development, WordPress development





Established year: 2016

Employees:

Pay: <$25/hr

Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com

Tel: +13474740020









As one of London’s leading mobile app development companies, we were there at the birth of mobile apps. In fact, our apps were some of the first to hit the store in 2007. Since then, we have built long term relationships with a range of corporates and SME’s, helping to refine their processes with a mobile solution.





One thing that has remained constant is our company’s total commitment to delivering your project on spec, on time and on budget. As a design-led development team, we ensure that the features and functionality of your app are validated by detailed user research.





This way, we can align your business goals with your users’ needs to create the most efficient end product.





Expertise: Augmented Reality, App Development, Enterprise Mobile Solutions, Hosting and Maintenance, Mobile App Design, Mobile App Development, Website Development





Established year: 1997

Employees:

Pay: $50 - $99/hr

Email: info@red-c.co.uk

Tel: +2033979028









Pulilab is an international creative software and digital media agency that offers innovative solutions crafted by talented developers and designers in Budapest. We are driven by our mission to innovate and create powerful products. With each new project, our goal is to deliver a custom, cutting-edge solution that delights our clients.





At our core, we focus on building innovative and effective products based on best-in-class practices. We stay on top of our game by bravely venturing into new areas to find interesting problems to solve; some of which evolve into separate ventures. This gives us the opportunity to learn hands-on how to build and grow disruptive products and services.





Expertise: App design & development, Digital product creation & conceptualization, User interface (UI) & User experience (UX) design, Web & mobile application development





Established year: 2011

Employees:

Pay: $50 - $99/hr

Email: hello@pulilab.com

Tel: +442035140117









Zudu is a pioneering digital agency based in the heart of Scotland with a flair for development, conceptualization and digital marketing.





We are experts in web and app development and have worked with clients ranging from individuals with great ideas to multinational organizations looking to reinvent and optimize their digital assets.





Expertise: Digital Marketing, Ideation and Consultancy, Mobile App Design and Development, Web Design and Development





Established year: 2014

Employees:

Pay: $50 - $99/hr

Email: contact@zudu.co.uk

Tel: +441382690080









INGIC is a results-driven mobile app strategy, design, and development company focused towards high conversion rate through custom development. The company comprises of the most talented, skilled and experienced professionals from the industry. We transform simple ideas into great products. Our aim is to convert a simple creative thought into robust functional solutions that speak for itself.





Expertise: Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Website & CMS Development





Established year: 2012

Employees:

Pay: $25 - $49 /hr

Email: info@ingic.com

Tel: +442034778138









At Magora we design mobile and web B2B and B2C applications and bespoke software. We integrate them into fully-fledged business solutions, establishing a strong online presence for your company and maximizing your ROI.





We develop native mobile apps for IOS & Android using Objective C, Swift, Android SDK, AIDE, Android NDK, etc. For special requests, we can also provide cross-platform Xamarin development. For the backend, we utilize PHP, Node.JS, Java, .NET. For the frontend — React.JS, Angular.JS, and JS. We provide adequate safety and quality assurance by default.





Expertise: Custom Software Development, IoT Development, Mobile App Development, Blockchain, Hybrid App Development





Established year: 2010

Employees:

Pay: $50 - $99 /hr

Email: info@magora.co.uk

Tel: +442071835820









We are a team of top app developers, designers and strategists passionately pursuing the bleeding, hairsplitting, cutting edge of mobile applications for start-ups and enterprise clients that get featured in app stores. At Fueled, we don’t just build apps. We create the kind of apps that people talk about, that they use over and over again. We come to work in the morning to build the best apps for the best clients. It’s what makes us tick.





Expertise: Design & UI/UX, Digital Transformation, Mobile Engineering, Web Engineering





Established year: 2007

Employees:

Pay: $150 - $199 /hr

Email: hello@fueled.com

Tel: +442032864277









We are a team of designers and developers that make web and mobile applications for our clients. We aim to create great user experiences powered by well-made software.





During the sales process, we will seek to understand the jobs your users need to be done. When we start a project, we’ll typically run a product design sprint where we create and test a prototype with real people in the first week.





We then design and code while focusing on quality and maintainability. We work iteratively and deploy working code regularly. We have no project managers. Everyone you hire is a designer or developer.





Expertise: Mobile App Development, UX / UI Design, Web Development





Established year: 2003

Employees:

Pay: $150 - $199/hr

Email: hello@thoughtbot.com

Tel: +44 20 7099 7486









Clock is an award-winning digital design and builds an agency with two decades of experience building high quality, highly performant, bespoke digital platforms, from websites and loyalty platforms to apps.





Our team of 40 – made up of design and UX specialists, front-end and back-end developers and technical services – have successfully built digital products and platforms that bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, whether our clients goals are customer retention and loyalty, engagement, revenue generation, workflow optimization or digital transformation in its many facets.





Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Design, Web Development





Established year: 1997

Employees:

Pay: $100 - $149/hr

Email: sales@clock.co.uk

Tel: +44.192.326.1166









We are one of the longest serving, dedicated mobile app development companies in the world. Having built a close-knit team of experts, all based in our York and London, UK offices.





We are a team of digital natives, specifically focused on developing cutting edge, disruptive apps for start-ups or mobile/digital transformation solutions for national and global enterprises. Our developers are platform focused experts in Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and Facebook’s React native.





Supported by our own bespoke BaaS The Core we are perfectly positioned to deliver an end-to-end mobile solution.





Expertise: Android Development, App Consultancy, App Design, iOS Development





Established year: 2009

Employees:

Pay: $50 - $99 /hr

Email: hello@thedistance.co.uk

Tel: +441904217171





