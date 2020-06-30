Top 6 things to boost your page loading time

Although having a great website with interesting content, you could end up losing viewers just because it takes a lot of time for your web pages to load. Nonetheless, in our SEO training in Ahmedabad you can improve your page loading time by following a couple of steps that we label as the 'must dos.'





1. Optimisation of the pictures





Ask your designer for your support in this field. All you need to do is compact images in such a way that the quality of the pictures is not reduced. Google assists in compressing pictures. But always test the content, before uploading them. Tinypng.com can also be used to compress images.Google also offers compressed image sharing facilities. Often take backup of photos before making any modifications.





2.Leverage browser caching

You can do this by determining the amount of time or expiration code that should be stored locally by the viewer's browser, CSS and JS. Add the code below in your .htaccess.





## EXPIRES CACHING ##

<IfModule mod_expires.c>

ExpiresActive On

ExpiresByType image/jpg “access 1 year”

ExpiresByType image/jpeg “access 1 year”

ExpiresByType image/gif “access 1 year”

ExpiresByType image/png “access 1 year”

ExpiresByType text/css “access 1 month”

ExpiresByType text/html “access 1 month”

ExpiresByType application/pdf “access 1 month”

ExpiresByType text/x-javascript “access 1 month”

ExpiresByType application/x-shockwave-flash “access 1 month”

ExpiresByType image/x-icon “access 1 year”

ExpiresDefault “access 1 month”

</IfModule>

## EXPIRES CACHING ##





3. Eliminate render-blocking JavaScript and CSS in above-the-fold content





Place all of the needless JS and CSS at the bottom of the page on your web page. This way, their existence does not affect the loading of essential and above-the-fold material and users can access it faster.





4. Remove non-found sources





A lot of photos, JS and CSS files will have notfound sources on your web page. Use the "File Requests" Pingdom tool to find such files, and remove them to save time for the browser.





5. Landing page redirects

When the Page Speed Insights detects a given URL redirecting to more than one page, the loading speed of the website is slowed by this. This is why try to stop redirecting the landing page as much as possible to improve your loading time on your website. Add the code below to your .htacess





# compress text, html, javascript, css, xml

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/plain

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/html

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/xml

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/css

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xml

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xhtml+xml

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/rss+xml

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/javascript

AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/x-javascript





Tools to check page loading time





Google Page Speed Insight is a common tool that almost every SEO professional uses to find the details that affect the loading time of the website. When using this tool on your website make sure the process is repeated at least 5 times.This is because often the internet speed will also influence the loading speed of the website. And, if you do it only once, you can end up with mistakes. Therefore, repeat it repeatedly over and write down the issues listed.