In recent years, there has been a soaring growth in the usage of mobile applications among users. With a rise in smartphones acceptance by billions of people, the urge for mobile app development comes in the play. To expand the business reach and improve sales, there is a vast scope for app development. Most of people are using smartphones for their everyday needs like entertainment, shopping, reminders, ticket bookings, etc.





According to an estimation, the majority of the population uses Android-based smartphones which results in more reach of Android applications. Hence, any business planning to get an application for their system, they must consider the Android app development. Android applications have secured their importance in industry sectors plus have become a great part of an individual’s day-to-day life. Mobile applications help in streamlining the overall management system of any company by assisting the employees and clients both.





Android applications are widely used in the Indore region compared to other platform-based applications. Android application development has covered the app industry widely. Being an upcoming IT hub, Indore is a place of great development firms. IT companies in Indore have realized that Android applications are being preferred among businesses for attaining the maximum reach.

Consequently, many top Android app development companies are appearing out in the market. But the only confusion is how to select for a leading Android app development company in Indore? Let us help you through this.





CitrusLeaf Software





CitrusLeaf Software is a design and development firm based in Indore and offshore. The firm was established in the year 2014 to craft a better digital experience for businesses. A team consisting of creative and talented minds is trusted by many brands for their IT needs. They have expertise in developing Flutter, Android and iOS applications according to the business requirements. CitrusLeaf team always works with a mission to be an augmented resource to their clients. They have implemented many ideas into reality using their technical skills and creative mindsets. Many of their Android applications have attained great downloads on Google Play Store and helped the businesses. Along with Android app development, CitrusLeaf Software also provides services for iOS app development, ERPNext development, Flutter app development, Laravel Development, Alexa Skill Set development, Web development, and marketing.





Parkhya Solutions Pvt. Ltd





Parkhya Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO certified IT, service provider. They have a team of over 40+ professionals for design, development, and QA operations. They deliver high-quality Android app development based on the needs of their clients. Parkhya team has best practices for the design & development of Android and iOS applications. It was founded in the year 2007 and since then it has been delivering greatly designed and developed applications to the brands. They also include web development, graphic designing, e-commerce, UI/UX design, digital marketing in their IT services.





Systematix Infotech





Systematix Infotech was established in 2005 and is an ISO 9001:2005 certified company. They have been delivering IT services across many countries including the USA, UK, Australia, and Singapore. Systematix Infotech has become a leading android app development company as they offer systematic project development with complete transparency & clarity in the process. The technology stack used by the Systematix Infotech is iOS, Android, Microsoft Suite, PWA, Magento, WordPress, Kentico, Power BI, Tableau, Python, Laravel, etc. Systematix team delivers IT services for eCommerce, CRM, ERP, AI, UI/UX & more.





Synsoft Global





The leading Android app development company was founded in 2005. The company is working in the market with 60+ employs until now. It is an offshore design and development company that is being operated from India. The company deals with the development of software solutions for various industry sectors. Synsoft development is proficient in building native and cross-platform applications. The company has a well-organized system and its team consists of professionals of diverse backgrounds for every distinct role like project managers, designers, developers, mobile technologists, and QA analysts.





Quest Global Technologies





This software development company is focusing to help in business growth through IT solutions. They have helped many startups and well-established companies with their application needs. They have a team of experts with a specialty in technologies like Blockchain, Mobile Application Development, Business ERP and more. It was established in the year 2013 in India and now it has expanded to four more countries.





FewerClicks Software





FewerClicks Software provides web & app development services for startups, SMEs, organizations. They deliver cost-effective and business-oriented development. The firm was established in the year 2015 and has a workforce of 40+ developers. If you seek a creative development approach for your app development then you should consider this firm. Their expert developers have helped many businesses with the application need.





Infograins Software Solution





Infograins Software is a leading software and digital marketing company. It was founded in the year 2011 and providing IT solutions globally. They keep their development process based on the latest technology stacks to make development more scalable & effective. Their team is skilled with the knowledge of new tech stacks and platforms. Android applications developed by the Infograins team has helped many industries in their growth.





Infocom Software





Infocom Software is an Indore based app development company. The inception year of Infocom Software is 2011. This IT firm is also known as a leading gaming app development company. They provide high-quality app development at a better cost. The team develops a creative and unique solution according to the requirements. The company has served many national and international clients since its inception.





CDN Software Solution





CDN Software Solution is a leading software solution provider in Indore. They have a specialized team offering services on Mobile app development, business app development, graphic designing, web designing, augmented reality, eCommerce platforms, IoT and more. They have served their development services in almost 30+ countries with a skillful development team. They have been standing in the IT industry for 18 long years and continually achieving new heights.





Creative Thought Informatics





Creative Thought Informatics is a web & app development company located in Indore. They have proficiency in developing on-demand and customized applications for every industry vertical. The development team at Creative Thought Informatics tries to develop an application that meets your budget and specifications both. They develop innovative and instinctive Android applications to improve your business growth.







