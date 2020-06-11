Top 10 Ayurvedic Companies in India

Ayurvedic Industry, one of the major segments of India’s economic growth, is constantly growing. The demand for ayurvedic products is increasing as they have fewer side effects. Some of the key factors supporting the market growth include growing necessity for organic and natural products, expanding medical tourism across the world, increasing customer awareness and rising demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products. This article mentions some of the best list of Ayurvedic companies in India that have focused on product innovations and offer a wide range of ayurvedic products.









Vopec Pharma: Vopec Pharmaceuticals (P) Ltd., is a pioneering company manufacturing Ayurveda and siddha formulations, which was established in the year 1996. Vopec has taken up a prominent role in the inventions re-establishing ancient knowledge with modern Research and manufacturing techniques. Vopec is a stake holder in Traditional Ayush Cluster of Tamilnadu (P) Ltd., specifically called TACT and their ayurvedic products are exceptionally trustworthy.





Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd. was set up in 1884 and is considered as one of the best herbal range brands in India. They offer products for skincare, diseases, health concerns, and personal care too. The Dabur Chyawanprash is the most popular, widespread, and demanded Ayurvedic product in the marketplace.





Vicco Laboratories: Vicco Laboratories was established in the year 1952 and is one of the top herbal companies in the Indian Market that serves an excellent range of skincare and dental products. Moreover, they have emerged as makers of the best internationally known products of the Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of natural medicines.





Patanjali Ayurveda: Patanjali Ayurveda was launched by Baba Ramdev, the popular yoga guru. Although, they may be the newcomer in the Ayurvedic segment they have an affordable and excellent range of Ayurvedic medicines and products in the market. Moreover, Patanjali is giving tough competition to the other Ayurvedic products and brands in the market.





Himalaya Wellness: Himalaya wellness offers the finest range of natural skin care products, baby care, hair care products, and personal care products that are effective and best for regular usage. Also, they are a leading global herbal health and personal care organization that offers more than 500 ranges of Ayurvedic remedial solutions for curing health issues.





Navayur Herbals: Navayur Herbals is considered as one of the best in the list of ayurvedic companies in India that is offering the best business opportunities to the business seekers. They are an ISO certified firm and thus all their production take place under GMP and WHO certified units. Their every product contains an ideal blend of technology and consistent herbal extracts from the finest quality herbs under the observation of experts.





Elzac Herbals: Elzac Herbals is a well-recognized and reliable name in the herbal and Ayurvedic market. They provide the best services along with the best natural Ayurvedic Products. Elzac Herbals was started in 2012 by wanting to deliver a chemical-free future to our latest generation and they regularly aim on customer satisfaction.





Kama Ayurveda: Kama Ayurveda, started in 2002 in India, promotes the idea of authentic Ayurveda, universally. Since then, producing pure Ayurvedic products according to original prescriptions has been the unique purpose of the brand. Today, their high-level quality, wonderfully packaged products are sold universally and used by some of the world’s leading hotels and spas. Kama Ayurveda has developed a cult following worldwide among discerning beauty buyers looking for gentle, safe, and effective beauty treatments that are embedded in the ancient science of Ayurveda.





Sanat Products Ltd: Sanat Products Ltd. established in the year 1984, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical, and herbal extracts. The Herbal Extracts division is involved in obtaining and promoting regulated Herbal Extracts of the top quality for domestic and international customers. It gathers the growing needs of the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, ayurvedic and food industries.





Baidyanath: Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Ltd, formed in 1917, is serving superb quality Ayurvedic products in the marketplace which are exceptionally reliable. Subsequently, they are very prevalent for making the best remedial formulations made from herbs and that could assist to improve better nutrients for a healthy body.