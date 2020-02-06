Top Trends In Financial Sector Of India

A Brief About Loanwalle - Brushing away your financial worries





We offer a fintech loan product which can be approved and disbursed within minutes This type of loan is unique in the market worldwide, in the sense that it is a requirement faced by all segments of people and there is hardly anyone to meet these requirements It has been so designed that this type of loan stands out as being different from all other loans. It is not personal loans for long duration but is taken to meet an emergency situation, at home or work. And it is required immediately. Loanwalle.com follows a disruptive lending pattern which uses data-driven algorithms to help people with instant loan requirements 24x7, 365 days a year. It uses an advanced technology system to simplify loan application processes as well as the sanctioning process to allow loans to reach faster to the customer. The app underwrites loan using banks and CIBIL analyser, data in phone, text, social media connections to determine credit- worthiness.









The idea stemmed by observing the inability of banks to extend small and short term instant loans to people when they need funds in an emergency.

Loanwalle deals in quick emergency loans disbursed in 30 minutes from the time it is applied for. In order to fulfill the fast money requirements of the customers, the loan approval process is fully automated and is based on an algorithm which assesses the applicant’s credit worthiness and grants loan within not more than 30 minutes. It is a

short-term borrowing wherein the company extends high interest loans to salaried customers on the understanding that they would repay the loan amount along with interest on the day they get their salary. The maximum tenure of the loan is 30 days. The customer has to repay the loan on due date along with all the interest or be subject to a penal interest for the subsequent days that he fails to repay the loan. The customer has the option to borrow once again on repayment.









Loanwalle is headquartered in Delhi and has branch offices in most major cities in India – Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada





The speed at which our business and the financial sector is growing, it is impossible to see oneself in the next 5 years. Five months may be a more practical way of looking at it. We aim to treble our turnover in the next half year and spread ourselves in smaller towns across the country.









Loanwalle meets an intrinsic need in present day society. It provides funds to those who need it immediately, taking the maximum risk just to be of service to those in difficult situations financially.

We understand the customer. Loanwalle performs based on research and understanding of the customer needs. We have done extensive research to understand the customer psychographics – what prompts him to go for loan and how he manages this loan and his overall finance. We know it is tough for him. But we try to understand how tough and how we can help.

This understanding enables us to give them a holistic experience.

Because we understand, we have this humane approach to lending , when looking at his financial patterns.









My favourite quote is - "A ship is safe in harbour but that's not what ships are for"

I have never been afraid to take a risk, to set out on new ventures in spite of multiple failures. Like a ship, if I was meant to sit in a harbour and watch, I might as well not have been built .





So, loanwalle making approach towards financial disturbances easy and balanced.








