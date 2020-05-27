Top 12 Python Applications in the Real-World You Need to Know

First released in 1991, Python has been liked and used by programmers all over the World. Python is considered to be one of the most versatile programming languages for building enterprise-level projects.

Programmers use Python to make raspberry Pi applications, building desktop GUI, console applications, web development applications, game development apps, and much more.





In this blog, we will detail out some of the most critical applications for which Python can be used.





Application areas of the Python programming language

Be it any programming language, knowing about the application areas or more specifically to know the areas of development where python programming can play a crucial role in making things work in your favor.





Web development

No Python applications list is complete without mentioning web development, as it is one of the most popular areas where Python is used. Web development with Python is pretty easy because there is a typical back-end logic that goes into making many frameworks that support Python. A python developer has the luxury of gaining access to a vast number of libraries like https, FTP, and SSL.





The Python web frameworks provide unparalleled scalability, flexibility, and security.

Using the rich set of libraries and a large variety of web frameworks, a python developer can build high-quality web applications at a rapid rate.





Game development

Many Python-based mobile apps have made a name for themselves in the gaming community. You can use libraries like PySoy, which is a 3D game engine supporting Python 3.





Popular games like World of tanks, Disney's Toontown, battlefield 2, and Civilization IV have been built using Python. Python is also a popular scripting language for many game engines, and Python contributes to building various interactive games.





Operating systems

Python, combined with the C programming language, is a powerful combination used to develop many operating systems. Many Linux based operating systems like Ubuntu Ubiquity, Fedora, and RedHat enterprises anaconda installer have been coded in Python. Operating systems apps made with Python are powering millions of computers today.





Data science

In today's connected age, data science has taken prominence in providing businesses with invaluable insights about their most plaguing questions. The Python programming language provides the developers with a broad ecosystem of third-party packages like NumPy, Sci-Kit, and panda for analyzing the vast data sets fed into a data analysis system.





Using Python makes it easier to apply big data analytics techniques, and an experienced service provider can quickly analyze and interpret complex data sets to provide valuable outputs.





Artificial intelligence and machine learning

AI and ML models and projects are entirely different from your traditional software models, and they require different tools and technologies from those used in current software projects. Python application development has entrenched into this relatively new arena also.





Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning projects require a language that is both stable and secure, along with being flexible. Python is a programming language that has all these qualities and is also equipped with tools that are capable of handling various unique requirements of an artificial intelligence and machine learning project.





You can use python packages like seaborn for data visualization, TensorFlow for machine learning, and SciPy for advanced computing. Building real-time applications with Python is relatively easy using the packages mentioned above.





Desktop GUI

Python is a simple, consistent, and platform-independent programming language having a huge collection of resourceful libraries. It is a positive one for developing desktop GUI applications as desktop applications developed using Python are efficient and fast.





The significant advantage that Python boasts off is the English like syntax along with a modular architecture. Apart from this, the ability of Python to work with multiple operating systems and its rich text processing tools make Python the best choice for building desktop-based applications.





Using toolkits like PyQt, PyGUI, Kivy, and WxPython, the python developers can build high-quality graphical user interfaces pretty quickly.





Embedded applications

Building embedded C software applications with Python is easy as it is a programming language that is based on the C language.





Raspberry Pi is a well-known embedded application that uses Python for performing elaborate high-level computations. Computing high-level applications on smaller devices is relatively easy with Python, and hence it is a popular language amongst embedded system developers.





Web scraping applications

Web scraping applications are those applications that are designed to extract data from websites. This data is then used in many different processes like job listings, price comparisons, and research & development.





Many Python-based web-scraping tools like scrapy, Python requests, Mechanical Soup, and Beautiful Soup make the job of a python developer easier. Web scraping applications are written in Python prove to be high-quality apps.





Building enterprise-level applications

Readability, scalability, and extensibility are the features that are required in an enterprise-level business application. These applications must be able to integrate with legacy systems easily. Python can help in building enterprise-level business applications with ease, as it scores high on scalability, readability, and flexibility. By using tools like Odoo and Tryton, a python development company can quickly build enterprise-level business applications.





Image processing and graphic designing applications

The Python programming language is used by many developers to design and build various 3D imaging software like GIMP, Paintshop Pro, and Scribus. The versatility and flexibility of Python allows developers to build even 4D packages like Maya cinema 4D and Lightwave.





CAD applications

Computer-aided designing applications are very complicated. Python makes the process of building CAD applications simple by providing the developers with various tools.





Fandango is a well-known application built with Python.





Audio and video applications

Popular music apps like Spotify have been built using Python. Specific libraries of Python, like openCV and PyDub help the python developers in building state-of-the-art audio/video applications. The high-level functionality provided by these python libraries is unmatched. This is the reason why many python developers are developing outstanding audio/video applications in Python.





Some famous applications built with Python

Python is used for building many different types of applications, which include social media applications, Taxi booking applications, cloud sharing applications, video streaming applications, and many more. Here are some famous apps built using Python.





Netflix

Dropbox

Uber

Instagram

Spotify

Reddit

Pinterest





Summing up





Python is one of the most versatile languages available in the developer world. If you have chosen Python, then you have taken the first correct step towards building an excellent project.