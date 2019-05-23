Trust Registration: Things to know about Trust Registration in India

Trust or NGOs are the only key drivers of intergovernmental negotiations. In the present times, where NGOs are assisted by advances in technology.Anil Sharma
Trust formation plays an influential role in pushing sustainable development at an international level. In a country like India, where Governmental aid fails to secure the lives of several, Trust or NGOs are the only key drivers of intergovernmental negotiations. In the present times, where NGOs are assisted by advances in technology, information and communications, the scattered attention is slowly circling towards the socio-economic and environmental disruptions; Meaning, Rural and Social Entrepreneurship are on a significant rise. With these evident changes in the whole NGO ecosystem of India, it is important to register your Trust since this obligatory registration policy would eventually unlock various legal and governmental benefits that can further fasten the entire outcomes. Below mentioned are a few important things you should know about Trust Registration in India:
Before registering your Trust, a collective decision on the below-stated pointers are important for initialization of the registration process:
Creation of Trust Deed on a stamp paper on the precondition value. For example, According to Delhi policy, there is a requisite of 8% of the value of Trust property. This would further vary from state to state. Adding to this, the Preparation of Memorandum of Association of Rules and Regulations for the to-be-registered is critically important.
The Trust Deed would consist of the following clauses:
Other Important Dials of Trust Deed that should be filled with ultimate discretion:
After deciding and enlisting all the above-mentioned pointers with clarity, the next steps involves approaching the Local Registrar for document and ID submissions, and signatures. Few important things to remember for the final submissions:
After the full submission of all the attested, signed and witnessed documents, it takes around 7 working days to obtain a registration certificate. Also, it is important to note that there will be an unplanned and undeclared visit by the Government assigned officers within these 7 working days for the office address verification. In many cases, there is an official letter sent to the registered office address as well; this is known as offline address verification.
Final Words: Trust Verification in India is fairly an easy task and requires less documentation than the other countries. But before submitting your interest in Trust Registration it is important to clarify incoming funds sources as there is no salary of Trustees by the Government.
Hello Everyone,
