On-Demand T-shirt Printing - A New Business Idea To Lead the Market

Hello, do you admire watching EndGame wearing the T-shirt of your Favourite Avenger? OR Wearing a customized group t-shirt on occasion?





Yes, we all love it!





Can we say that a t-shirt is one such part of clothing that never goes out of trend? And what is the key thing that keeps people rolling around t-shirts?





Its nothing more than a T-shirt Design!





And, it is one of the most trending business booming in the market. A new business idea to make your startup successful in a short span of time.





Statistics show t-shirt printing market-share will reach $3.1 billion by 2025. Globally, companies like Teespring, Redbubble, etc have already achieved their peak. And, the best thing is, in India, many companies are coming up with t-shirt printing business model.













To make it more clear, let us throw some light on a few companies in India who used this business model and got success.





Top 5 On-Demand T-shirt Printing Companies in India

1. Bewakoof

Bewakoof is one of the most popular t-shirt printing sites among teenagers and youngsters. It comes with a variety of things that today’s youth admire. The range of products sold by Bewakoof are t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, mobile cases, notebooks, backpacks, sliders, etc.





The only feature which keeps users engaged with Bewakoof is “Design of the Day”. You’ll see two new designs for the t-shirts as well as mobile covers every day. Recently, they have launched “Color of the Month”, wherein a new color is launched for t-shirts every month. The main reason behind Bewakoof’s success is its targeted audience.

Coming to its history, Bewakoof came into existence from April 2012 with an investment of Rs.30, 000. By now, the company is worth $11.5 million. They have the highest fan base, with more than 2 million followers on Facebook.





2. WYO.in

Wear Your Opinion (WYO) is a well-known t-shirt printing service company. It was launched back in August 2011. They specially design t-shirts for men, women, kids, family, couples, etc. It is one of the most successful companies for t-shirt printing services in India. They’ve tees available for the various Indian cultures, ongoing trends, events, and much more.





WYO.in has everything coming under the Indian Theme. It has t-shirts designed by in-house designers as well as they allow Indian designers to give their contribution. The main aim to invite the Indian designers is to bring the in and outs of India.





WYO.in pays flat Rs.5000 to the designer for each design selected. With that, a designer will get 5% of royalty on the sale of more than 300 t-shirts for the same. They have a turnover of approximately $11 million.

3. Printland

Printland lets you customize every single thing you wish too. They provide customization for t-shirts, pen drives, earphones, pens, pencils, caps, calendar and much more. In fact, it's their USP!





They are now available at more than 20,000 pin codes across India. Printland is worth $3 million. They have 1000+ templates available for different products. You can even create your own design for the products. They provide you with the needed feature to let you design the best. Printland provides personalized products at a reasonable price in comparison to other websites.





4. AlmaMater

Another application with the best-customized t-shirt is AlmaMater. They began the journey toward t-shirt printing from November 2009. With t-shirt printing, they even deal with customized gifts.





AlmaMater has three types of T-shirt printing available (a unique feature) such as,

Digital Printing

Embroidery

Screen Printing





Even being in their growing stage, they have achieved a good market share. All you need to do here is to select your design and make it more creative, and the rest will be done by them. Various sections made available by them are engineering, MBA, arts, sports and many more. They aim to design T-shirts specially for schools and colleges. Now its is a million-dollar company spread across 190 cities with more than 2 million tees sold.









5. Merch by Amazon





The biggest hit Merch by Amazon can prove to be the best example of an on-demand t-shirt printing business. Its business model is quite different from all of the above. Merch by Amazon will not only allow you to purchase the customized t-shirts, but you can even create your own design and sell on Amazon.





It was launched back in 2015 and made its step towards success in a short span of time. By now, they have come up with products like t-shirts, hoodies, pop sockets, tees, etc. If you are in a plan to make a passive income, you can create designs for Merch by Amazon. The best part is you just need to create designs, all rest will be taken care of by them. Merch by Amazon has its headquarters across the globe. They have a turnover of approximately $25.7 billion.





Why Should You Start On-Demand T-shirt Printing Business?





There are dozens of reasons to have a startup with the on-demand t-shirt printing business.





Branding is essential for every business these days. And it seems a bit challenging for many companies to achieve it. Henceforth, they take the help of the custom design t-shirts and products to draw attention.





Youth has a fad for the series like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Big Bang Theory, etc. They are likely to have the T-shirts for the same. Thus, with a t-shirt printing business, you can provide users with tools to design as per their niches.





Many users always like to swag their style. They usually prefer wearing custom t-shirts. You can provide the best with your site.





If you’re on a low budget, this is the best you can start with. The on-demand t-shirt printing business model requires the least cost to have a startup with.





All the above, you don’t need to rely on a single product. You can provide various product options to the users for customization.

Are You Ready For Your On-Demand T-shirt Printing Business?





On-demand t-shirt printing is the best business you can have these days. With innovating business ideas and perfect marketing strategies, you can make your business successful in lesser time.





Customers are always attracted to unique things available on the website. Thus, customized products are popular in this era. They are more influenced by customized designs, as they can design it in their own way. You can get the maximum engagement from customers with the on-demand t-shirt printing business.

If you’re targeting the audience in India, it is the best time to get started with this business idea. You can quickly set up your business here as you’ll have less competition here.





So, let’s start an on-demand t-shirt printing application!