ULTIMATE GUIDE TO SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE IN 2019

Social Media is getting popular every day and in Recent times, Instagram has gained much popularity. Instagram is having more number of active users and the count of the new users are getting Increased. All Social Media platforms are used to gain more popularity and become famous in less time. Instagram used mainly for promoting ones Brand and to Boost the Visibility of the posts.





Have Clear Social Media Goals And Objectives

Social Media is a vast platform where you can find the Images and videos related to all Topics. The competition is quite more in Social media, so the first thing is you have to understand the purpose and objectives of what you are going to post and the Benefits that you expect after posting. Have a clear intention of what you are going to post and the theme that you have selected.





Understand Your Audience

Gather the data of the current topics that are trending and also have the posts of your interest. If you have passion about a particular topic, then post related to those topics. A captivating post will only get the attention of the targeted people. User Engagement rate decides the popularity of your profile. Collect the Feedback and data of the Audience, which will be helpful for you.





Track The Engagement Rate Of The User

Always have Good content to post on Social Media sites like Instagram and Facebook. Social Media platforms are more popular among many people. Whenever you post many potential customers are viewing your post. Increase the engagement of the user and improve the Quality of your post. Retaining the audience is the foremost thing then comes to user Engagement. Keep in track of the maximum reach of your post and the user engagement rate for your posts.

Adjust Your Profile For Audience Preference

Try figuring out what your customers are expecting from you. Be engaged and continuously connect with your audience. The essential factor to be considered in Social Media is to understand the audience and their needs. Get feedback and Insights of the targeted audience. Posting based on the choice of the Audience like what they prefer will sustain your Followers.





Follow Your Competitors

When you have decided what niche and theme you are going to work, then you should study your competitors first. Since Millions of people use Social Media and there are many Brands who will sell the same products as yours. It is good to have a structured strategy to identify your competitors in a Better way. You will be able to get Insights from your competitors when you follow them.





Choose The Right Strategies

Understand and know who the actual competitors are if you are about to sell a product. It is said to be easier than done. But when you are have a Business Account you have to do some research before selling them or promoting them in Social Media Platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Have a clear and a Quality Content and research about when is the right time to post. Study the response rate and get the Necessary suggestions from the Audience if needed.





Build A Rapport With The Audience

The Essential factor for gaining more number of followers is to make them sustain in your profile. To get more followers, the key factor is to post Best Quality content that you think many will like it! Responding to the audience and initiating the conversation with the Followers makes your profile more trustworthy and they also think that it is more engaging when compared to the rest of the profiles. Communicating with the audience and getting feedback from them and posting as per their preference also helps boost your Visibility.





Identify your Targeted Customers

Not all the audience will find the contents that you post useful. The first step that you have to follow if you are have a Business account in any Social Media platform is to Identify the potential Customers for your Business. Target them by knowing what kind of posts and information that they are expecting from you. Be clear and get the Idea of your Customers which will be helpful to prepare your next post. Patience is the foremost thing, there will be not much response rate from the audience.





Have Unique and New Exclusive Content

Always have different and exciting contents to post. Stay unique with the exclusive posts that your audience can find nowhere. When you have the most Insight posts, then you will be able to Influence many people. Be clear with the purpose of posting and the theme that you have chosen for posting. Increase the Engagement rate of the audience and care about what your audience needs. Use the best Social Media strategy to stay competitive and ahead of what the rest are posting.







