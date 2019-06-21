US CITIZENSHIP AND RESIDENCY BY INVESTMENT

Live the American Dream, USA is one of the most popular destinations for immigrants. The original ‘melting pot’ nation, America has a long tradition of welcoming all cultures and backgrounds and is a great place to be an expat. It is a land of opportunities, and if you want a flourishing career then there are so many benefits to life over the pond.





WHY CHOOSE U.S?

The U.S prides itself on being a nation of immigrants, and it has a long history of successfully absorbing people from across the globe. The successful incorporation of immigrants and their children contributes to economic zest and to vibrant culture. The US has offered several opportunities to immigrants and their children to better themselves and to be fully incorporated into U.S. society. For the outcomes of educational attainment, income, occupational distribution, residential integration, and language ability, immigrants also better living standards.





OPPORTUNITIES:

America is a country that works hard and takes pride in what they do. Goals for better earnings and do well with only 5.5% of the population unemployed. The US ranks in the top five countries in the world for workforce productivity.

Employers are willing to look overseas for the very best talent to boost their business. If you have skills that a US company needs, they will often help you to get there in any way they can. You can enjoy job security and satisfaction and, your career can flourish in USA.





INITIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Foreign workers can permanently immigrate to the U.S.A with an EB – 5 Investment program. Approximately 140,000 employment-based visas are made available to immigrant workers each year by U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

EB-5 investment program includes:

· Invest in the USA a minimum of either $500,000 or $1,000,000 in a profitable US company to gain lawful permanent residence

· The amount required for investment depends on where the money will be invested.





CONDITIONAL PR:

For legal permanent residence in the US EB-5 investment program:

· Applicants must first apply for conditional permanent residence, which lasts for two years. During this time the investor must meet the conditions outlined below to be granted full legal permanent residence.





U.S EB-5 visa program gives applicants the basis to apply for lawful permanent residency in the United States. After five years of being a lawful permanent resident, you may apply for U.S. citizenship. Therefore, foreign workers, their children, and their spouses may be eligible to permanently live and work in the United States if they qualify for one of five employment-based visa categories.





The Five EB visa program categories are:

· Employment First Preference (EB-1 visa)

· Employment Second Preference (EB-2 visa)

· Employment Third Preference (EB-3 visa)

· Employment Fourth Preference (EB-4 visa)

· Employment Fifth Preference (EB-5 visa)

The processing times for each of these categories vary on a case-by-case basis.





EB-5 INVESTMENT PROGRAM:

Visa Type Qualifying Workers

EB-1A Workers with extraordinary ability

EB-1B Outstanding foreign researchers or professors

EB-1C Managers and executives transferred from multinational corporations

EB-2 • Professionals holding an advanced degree with a U.S. job

• Workers with exceptional ability and a U.S. job offer

EB-3 • Professional workers

• Skilled workers

• Unskilled workers

EB-4 Special immigrants

EB-5 Immigrant investors

EB-1 Visa

Employment First Preference visas (EB-1 visas) are reserved for those designated as priority workers. There are three sub-groups of EB-1 visas.

EB-1A visas are for those with extraordinary ability in athletics, education, business, arts, or science. EB-1A applicants must have ample evidence demonstrating that they have attained widespread acclaim for their achievements and expertise.

are for those with extraordinary ability in athletics, education, business, arts, or science. EB-1A applicants must have ample evidence demonstrating that they have attained widespread acclaim for their achievements and expertise. EB-1B visas are for outstanding researchers and professors. EB-1B visa applicants must have international recognition and at least 3 years of research or training. They must be coming to the U.S to pursue tenure.

are for outstanding researchers and professors. EB-1B visa applicants must have international recognition and at least 3 years of research or training. They must be coming to the U.S to pursue tenure. EB-1C visas are for multinational executives or managers. EB-1C applicants must have been employed by the overseas parent, branch, affiliate, or subsidiary of the prospective U.S. employer in a managerial or executive role for at least one of the prior three years.

EB-1 priority worker visas account for 28. 6 percent of all employment based visas each year. EB-1 visas rarely exceed their allotted amount and, as a result, the category rarely becomes backlogged.





EB-2 Visa

Employment Second Preference visas (EB-2 visas) are reserved for foreign workers who have advanced degrees, exceptional ability, and whose immigration is in the national interest.

Professionals holding an advanced degree or a baccalaureate degree and at least five years of progressive experience.

or a baccalaureate degree and at least five years of progressive experience. Professionals with exceptional ability must have a degree of expertise significantly above the ordinary.

must have a degree of expertise significantly above the ordinary. Aliens seeking a national interest waiver must demonstrate that his/her immigration to the U.S. will prospectively benefit the economy, cultural or educational interests, or welfare of the United States because of their exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

Approximately 28.6 percent of employment-based visas are reserved for EB-2 visa applicants. Applicants from China and India are backlogged in the EB-2 category because of over subscription.





EB-3 Visa

Employment Third Preference visas (EB-3 visas) includes following:

Professionals whose occupations require at least a four year college or university degree

whose occupations require at least a four year college or university degree Skilled workers who have two years of job training or work experience

who have two years of job training or work experience Unskilled workers who will fill non-seasonal occupations that require less than two years of job training or work experience.

All EB-3 applicants must obtain Labor Certification with the U.S. Department of Labor (PERM). In this category 28.6 percent of all employment based visas are reserved. There is a considerable backlog of visas for EB-3 applicants.





EB-4 Visa

Employment Fourth Preference visas (EB-4 visas) are designated for special immigrants. Most of these visas are allocated towards religious workers. However, EB-4 visas are also designated for broadcasters, Iraqi or Afghan translators, physicians, military members, international organization workers, Panama Canal Zone employees, Iraqis who have assisted the United States, and retired NATO employees.

In this category 7.1 percent of all worldwide employment based visas are reserved. EB-4 visas are underutilized and the EB-4 quota is rarely met. In fact, many EB-4 visas are distributed among the other employment-based visa categories near the end of the fiscal year so that they are not lost.





EB-5 Visa

Employment Fifth Preferences visas (EB-5 visas) are designated for foreign investors.

· EB-5 visa applicants must make investment in USA with either a $500,000 or $1 million capital investment in business entity that creates at least 10 full-time jobs. The mandatory capital requirement depends on where the U.S. Company receiving the investment is located.

· EB-5 investors have the option to invest in business entities called regional centers which receive USCIS designation to manage EB-5 investment projects. The USCIS reserves 10,000 visas for EB-5 applicants each year. Of these visas, 3,000 are reserved for foreigners who invest in the Regional Centers.





ABOUT OUR COMPANY:

