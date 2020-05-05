Who can give the most practical advice on investment better than third wealthiest person in the world?





Yes, it's none other than Warren Buffet! The Oracle of Ohama!





Warren Edward Buffett is the widely known American businessman, speaker, and investor. He is the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathway Inc, An American multinational conglomerate. The Company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, United States.





Warren Buffett is also popularly known as “Oracle of Ohama” because he is one of the most successful investors of all time. Warren Buffett has a net worth of US $82 Billion as of July 18, 2019, making him the third-wealthiest person in the world.





He donates 99% of his fortune. He donated a huge amount of $3.6 billion to the Gates Foundation in 2019.





With this humongous net worth, Warren is the rightest person to hear pieces of advice from. His quotes will help you in gaining decades of wisdom in a matter of minutes.





Here is a compilation of every great Warren Buffett quotes on money, investment, stock, and success. These quotes reveals the precious mindset of a successful investor.





Do learn from them and try to apply insightful actions in your life.

1. Warren Buffett Quotes on value:

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get”





“If a business does well, the stock eventually follows.”

2. Warren Buffett Quotes on the importance of a good character:

“Of all the billionaires I have known, money just brings out basic traits in them. If they were jerks before they had money, they are simply jerks with a billion dollars.”





“Wall Street is the only place that people ride to in a Rolls Royce to get advice from those who take the subway.”

3. The game of patience:

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.”





“If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes”

4. Can you really predict the future?

“Forecast can tell you a great deal about forecaster. They tell you nothing about the future.”

5. This is what successful people do differently:

“The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything”

6. Warren Buffet on investing in stocks:

“Only buy something that you’d be happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years”





“Beware the investment activity that produces applause; the great moves are usually greeted by yawns.”





“Why not invest your assets in the companies you really like? As Mae West said, ‘Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.'”





“Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

7. Simple behavior is the key:

“The business schools reward difficult complex behaviors more than simple behavior, but simple behavior is more effective”

8. The trait of a ‘Good’ investor:

“An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just twenty punches on it”





“Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.”

9. Our mind makes things complex:

“There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult”





“Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.”





10. Most powerful of all the Warren Buffett quotes:

“It’s better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you’ll drift in that direction.”





“If past history was all that is needed to play the game of money, the richest people would be librarians”- Warren Buffett





