5 Ways Businesses Completely Transformed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Ever since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world are facing unexpected transformation, forcing businesses to adapt, transform, and evolve with the inevitable. Five ways which have completely transformed businesses due to the pandemic are given below:





Business re-evaluation of customers and habits

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to re-evaluate customer services, experiences, and portals from which would support businesses whilst providing quality customer services. Due to the virus outbreak, businesses are being forced to undergo transformation to meet the demands and interests of the customers by coming up with alternatives and making use of information technology and transforming the system through new design and services.





Linkage of restaurants with grocery markets

The pandemic has made it difficult to go out for dining in restaurants, let alone grocery shopping. Given the situation, businesses are transforming their system by linking restaurants with grocery stores such that customers are able to purchase fresh grocery products while picking up their restaurant orders.





Massive digitisation of stores

More businesses are turning to the digitisation of their services. Restaurants and stores are turning to massive digitisation by making use of apps and developed IT portals to address the customers. Partnerships with various digital companies and tools are being brought about to enhance the delivery of goods and services to the customers. Companies are being transformed into massive digitisation which has a promising cost as it is more convenient and efficient services are offered to the customers.





Transforming business from the workplaces to 'work from home'

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses to shut down their offices and employees are being made to work from home. Businesses have transformed their business activities from their physical workplaces to their homes. Business meetings and conferences are being conducted from homes through video conferencing, Webex Meet, and other social platforms. A year back, business activities were conducted through physical meetups and meetings, however, the global businesses have undergone a transformation ever since the outbreak.





Business supply chains

Business companies have worked over the years to optimise their supply chain and services with strategies, plans, and objectives set for the business. However, the possibility of a pandemic outbreak was nowhere at the back of mind for any business. Businesses are struggling to maintain the supply chains as the global supply chains are being disrupted. Businesses are undergoing transforming considering factors to bring in more resilience into their supply chain plans and strategies. Businesses are rethinking and reflecting on the possible risks and threats to the supply chain, not only from the underlined factors but also from the disruptions of the global pandemic.





The COVID-19 pandemic has made a 360° transformation in the global business scenario. The transformation of the business is like the yin and yang. Like Yin, the pandemic has been a negative force for businesses, however, on the other hand, yang is also present, and with the negative, the positive impacts are also evident. People have already suffered for close to ten months now and evolving with new ideas to cope up with the loss that already happened. We might also see some permanent changes in our lives and the year 2020 will always be remembered as one of the damaging years in our lives.