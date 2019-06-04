Ways to Design an SEO Friendly Website:





Websites that are designed in an SEO friendly manner gets a high ranking, more traffic and much more online success than others that don’t have an SEO friendly design. That’s why every company is demanding for an SEO friendly website nowadays.

However, understanding SEO and incorporating its tactics in the web design isn’t a simple task for the web developers. But, they have to evolve their web designing techniques as per the demands of the market if they wish to get clients.

Considering this, we are presenting the ways through which you can amalgamate SEO elements in your web design to make it SEO friendly. Anyone who has a basic understanding of SEO and web designing can use these methods. Read below to know how you can design an SEO friendly website right from the beginning:





Step 1- Registration of the Domain:





The planning for an SEO friendly website begins right from the moment you think of creating a website. You should start thinking about SEO when you buy a domain name and set up the initials of your website. An ideal domain name should be short and precise. It should contain only a few relevant keywords as per your business.

Remember that, there is already lots of competition in the market. So, the chances are very rare that you get the desired domain name in fewer amounts. Don’t hesitate in spending a little bit more in this area as the domain name is the identity of your website.

There are some bad practices which can affect your website’s SEO negatively in later stages. Save yourself from these bad practices while creating a domain name:





· Bad Practice #1: Stuffing the URLs with Loads of Keywords

In the hope to attain immediate rankings, many companies stuff numerous keywords related to their industry into the URLs of their website. This practice makes their domain name less understandable for the users and Google bots. This technique can be useful in starting but, later on, it will only lead to less click-through-rate, lower usability and ultimately lower rankings. Instead of this, use your brand name in the URL of your site.





· Bad Practice #2: Adding Hyphens into Your URLs





Companies add hyphens in between the words of their domain name because oft-times their desired domain name is already taken by someone else. This practice makes their URL less attractive, and the search engine considers it as bad as the ones stuffed with keywords. So, avoid doing this and think of something unique if your desired domain name is already booked.





Step 2 – Planning the Website:









Keep SEO in mind while planning each and every element of the website and eventually implementing it. If you miss any single SEO tactic here, then the entire website has to suffer in terms of search engine rankings. Let’s know some of the areas which you should keep in mind to plan an SEO friendly website:





· Site Architecture:





Website architecture is the total structure of a website. How many pages would be there? How many levels would be there is a website? All such decisions are counted under the website architecture. Now, for an SEO friendly site, you should never go deeper than two or three levels while structuring your site.

Deep structures not only distribute your link juice but, also make it difficult for deeper pages to rank for the keywords. One example of a deep structure is: a particular article on your website can be reached by clicking at categories< blogs<technology<January. This is a very deep structure which makes your website complicated.





· Website Content:





For creating an SEO friendly website, you should limit content duplication and avoid heavy usage of Flash and JavaScript. Instead of this, use standardized text to appear in the SERPs for relevant keywords. Don’t ever repeat a content piece on your site even if you have umpteen similar products. Pages with duplicate content often de-indexed or devalued by the search engines.





· Keyword Research:





You should perform extensive keyword research before curating the first contents of your website. Doing this will help you in sprinkling the best keywords in your entire website content before launching it. This practice will be very beneficial for your initial search engine rank.





Step 3 – Promoting the Website:









The task of creating a website doesn’t end with the on-page SEO factors. Focusing on the promotion of your website through the off-page SEO factors can speed the process of reaching a good search engine ranking. Otherwise, your website will have to struggle for many months or even a year to achieve a decent rank. You can try a few things to promote your site in its initial stage:





· Send Beta Invites to Bloggers:





People having a website in web application sector can get much attention through sending beta invites to famous influencers and bloggers. You will get quality link juice when these people would present their opinion about your website through feedback's. To get the attention of these bloggers, you need to write personalized and presentable emails that show the worth of your website. You can get the list of top influencers of your domain from the internet and can reach out to them in a professional manner.

· Submit your Site to Link Directories:





People take help of directories to search for products and services many times. So, marking your presence in these directories is important after launching your site. Submit your site link to the most trusted directories like Yahoo! Directory, Best of the Web, Business.com etc. This step will help in building a good reputation in the eyes of search engines.





· Cite your Business in Local Listings:





If you run a local business, citing your business in the local lists is essential to appear in the local search results. Getting in these results is quite simple. To see whether you are included in these results or not, you can use tools like Getlisted.org.

Follow these steps to set an SEO-friendly website which can later give you high profits!



