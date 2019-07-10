Despite all that demonetization impact, India had tremendous growth in its export business in the year 2016-2017. Keeping the same into consideration, government had taken various steps. that have helped out to minimize the corruption and improved ease in doing the export business in India.





What is the import- export Registration in India?

If you are planning to start an import-export business in India. then the first thing you need to obtain for it is the Import Export License online. Registration plays a very important when you are moving ahead to start your own business of importing or exporting goods.





Obtaining an Import export license becomes mandatory, if it is related to services or the latest technologies. The limited circumstances such as managing atomic weapons, dealing with nuclear weapons, guns, programmed firearms, etc. are concerned with the national security and that’s why restricted by the Government of India.





Import Export Code is a unique code of 10 digit number. Which is issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to any person or company. It is the part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Import export license is very important to carry out the business in India smoothly.





How to obtain import-export license online in India?

First of all, you need to know whether you are eligible to obtain import export license or not. After the procedure is completed. Import Export license is provided to the applicant within 15 to 20 working days.





You need to follow the following steps to get your Import Export license online under the DGFT:-

Step 1:- File an application form that is prepared in the prescribed format of Aayaat Niryaat Form no. 2A and submit the same to the Regional office of the DGFT.

Step 2:- Submit the required documents like identity proof, address proof, bank details. with a certificate according to ANF2A.

Step 3:- Once you have accomplished all the above given steps. Now you have to file the application with DGFT via Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). And pay the import-export license fees for obtaining the import export registration.

Step 4:- After the approval of the application. You will receive the import export registration code in a form of soft copy from the government.





What are the documents Required for import export license Registration?

Here is the list of documents you will require for obtaining the license under DGFT:

A Copy of PAN card

A Copy of any identity proof whether a Aadhar Card or voter id or voter id

A copy of cancel cheque of the current bank account

In case of rented property NOC along with the rented agreement.

Any utility bill like electricity bill, phone bill, etc. of the premises.





Why do you need an Import Export license?

Import export license is required for Importing and Exporting goods. Illegal transportation of goods is restricted under the laws of import and export code. It is impossible to obtain the import export code without providing all information regarding the business practices. That also helps in reducing the illegal export of weapons and other products.

Custom authorities clear the goods only by checking the import export code as it contains all information.

Organizations can avail various advantages from the Customs, DGFT and Export Promotion Council imposed on import & export.

An import export license is required for verification to transfer or send money abroad through banks.







