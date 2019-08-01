Which Social Media Platform is best for product Marketing?

Originally Published on www.ADforME.in





The billion-dollar idea has come to your mind and now you are really pumped and highly energetic to give wings to this adventure and want to make a good name for your idea and make it real for the world to see and start making name for your company and yourself.





You have successfully build your team and also designed the best product to enter into the market with all the right ingredients to make your venture successful. You reach the crucial moment when you start thinking about how to launch your business especially if its a website and especially when you have very small or no marketing budget at all.





It is no surprise that in today`s world there are the number of free tools available at your disposal that you might end up spending money on managing these free tools if you manage to utilize them well.

The best free medium are various Social media platforms are Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, SnapChat, Tiktok, Pinterest, Blogs and whatever I have missed! Now the thing you need to keep in mind here is that which medium you should choose as each medium is being consumed in a different way.





Here are a few tips for navigating that cost-free marketing takedown:





(MAUs stands for Monthly Active Users, and MUVs stands for Monthly Unique Visitors.)





Facebook (2.23 billion MAUs)

The top place gainer is Facebook as almost third of the world population is using it on a monthly basis. This significant amount of people on this single medium make it undoubtedly the kind of social media and if you are thinking of using social media then you can skip the Facebook at any cost. The best thing about Facebook is it’s suitable for almost all kind of content whether it’s an image, GIF, video, text, live video, stories etc.





If you are the newbie on this platform and want to grow your page audience then start following other famous pages and groups which are often posting other users’ post on their page as well. The appearance of any single post of your on any popular page works as big shutout for your own page in the later days. A key tip is that you need to make sure all of your content is mobile-friendly since 94 per cent of Facebook’s users accesses Facebook via the mobile app.





YouTube (1.9 billion MAUs)

World`s second-largest search is performed on this medium and users watch a billion hour of videos every day. If your product or service is complex to understand an in that case you should consider providing educative tutorial videos. The advantage of this medium is it gives better viewing experience to the consumer especially when you are posting a series of videos in a specific order.





Instagram (1 billion MAUs)

This medium is best suited when you can quickly flash your product and its unique feature in a couple of photographs or very short video. It allows you to share a wide range of content such as photos, videos, stories, and live videos and IGTV for longer-form videos. The skill you need to master on this platform is the use of captions on the post and to learn more about it How to Write Instagram Captions That Drive Engagement is a great piece of article to read.

On this platform, you have got very limited time to grab user attention, as usual, it takes less than 3 seconds for users to switch to a new post on this medium for around 70% of the post.





Tik Tok (500 million MAUs)

This medium has brought kind of new wave in the social media channels with its user-interactive content creation. It was the world’s most downloaded app in the first quarter of 2018, beating Facebook, Instagram, and other social media apps. A huge number of people has emerged as a major celebrity with their out of the box creative video creation techniques. Big brands are already on this platform with a recent Coca-Cola once did a successful “Share a Coke and a Song” campaign.





LinkedIn (500mn MAUs)

It’s the largest professional network in the world so think very carefully what you post on this platform as people will not only consume your content differently but the reaction also is very different because of the way this platform has been serving people across the globe now. It will be better if you post informative material on this platform instead of putting funny quotes and jokes to buildup your page following and believe me it will not work on this page at all if you are on the second type of content poster. The fun fact is that 61 million LinkedIn users are senior-level influencers and 40 million are in decision-making positions.





Twitter (335 million MAUs)

Very popular social media platform among celebrities, politicians, industry leaders to express themselves in 280 characters in a tweet (140 for Japanese, Korean, and Chinese) in addition that it has proved itself like a throwing a stone in a silent lack and effecting it into a big wave. The unique point of this medium is real-time information sharing — things that are happening right now.

Recently Twitter has become a major medium for customers to showcase their dissatisfaction with companies and on the other companies are also taking very serious notes of twitter complaints.





Snapchat (255 million MAUs)

SnapChat has successfully managed to rank up its popularity in the short period of time with a very unique self-destructive shareable content feature. On this medium you need to very creative with your content as if your post fails to impress consumer within the first couple of seconds then the user is going to skip your content. If you are not a newbie on Snapchat, here’s beginner’s guide to Snapchat.





Blogs

Start writing informative articles about your services or the industry your business related to. This platform gives you vast ground to lay your cards as you can serve loads of information which will make a much deeper impact than other media through the writing an article is a quite consuming task so keep that in mind if you going to choose this medium. If you are a good writer than I advise you to not waste your time and effort on this personally but yes you can surely hire some professional for this task when you have money spend.