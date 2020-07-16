In the digital space, SEO has become the most important marketing strategy. SEO not only drives website traffic but also gives the right exposure to your business. Search engines work on algorithms. It also considers many factors while ranking a particular page for Google.





The common factors are safety, popularity, reliability and relevance. There are so many techniques that work for SEO to make a website rank higher. One such technique is called white hat backlinks for SEO. Most search engines use ranks of websites for relevance and credibility.





Earlier websites used random links for website ranking. Today, however, search engine bots consider every part of the content on the site for ranking today, which also includes backlinks. If the links are irrelevant, then it'll affect the ranking of the site. White hat backlinks are perhaps the most sustainable way to get a higher ranking and stay at top of your online business.





The right kind of links will help you promote your business online. Backlinks should have relevancy to content with high DA score, on-page optimization and link popularity. Guest blog entries and regular blog entries also play an important part in backlinking.

White Hat Backlinks Hacks for SEO

1. Start with Internal Linking

Most people overlook internal linking on their site, but it is a wonderful hack for SEO. Internal linking helps you to share page authority and ranking power of a top page on your site with other pages on your website. You have the complete authority of links you choose on your website. Internal linking also creates a separate profile for linking.

This enables Google to crawl through your website easily for ranking. But, you need to be careful while using targeted keywords for linking. At times Google treats keywords as spam so you need to be careful. Take into account content, anchor text and do-follow links for link building.

2. Create or Participate in Roundups

Simply reach out to experts in your field and ask them to contribute their advice to your content. Ask them to share or link with your round-up content on the website. Roundups get a fair number of views and share content. This'll help in link building and SEO.

Participate in roundups to reach people. Through influencers and leaders, building a fair share of roundups is great. In fact, round-up posts help to give your website exposure and increase the credibility of your business. You need to be patient while creating roundups as it'll take some time.

3. Create Friendly Blog-rolls and Ask for Credit

Your friends or co-workers can help you put a link in your blog roll section of the website. This is the best white hat backlink hack for a website. Also, ask for credit if you are a freelancer or a blogger.

The support link you use for credit can be used at the footer of your website. This helps to build goodwill and supports in backlinking. Put your website link on the client's site to provide an embeddable HTML snippet that can be used with a link. This works well for bloggers who regularly use links and for clients as it gives them exposure.

4. Use Directories For Linking

Submit your website to different niche directories or local business directories. Don't choose directories with low profile link as that'll affect your site ranking. Use a spam score to check if the directory is good for submission. Some directories also offer premium submission services. They ask you to pay for listing your websites on them.





Always check if the directory is worth your money. It's important to know the authenticity and if your website will benefit from the listing on premium directories. Google handles paid directories different so this is good for backlinking too.

5. Use Guest Blogging and Offer Content Upgrades

Through guest blogging, you can ask bloggers to publish your content on their website. There is a network of blogging websites that can be used for this purpose. Send a direct email to bloggers for blog publishing. Approach directly if you know any blog sites. Also, once a guest post is published, to get more traffic make use of different strategies for effective guest post promotion.





You can also offer content upgrades to bloggers for website backlinking. The content upgrade involves eBook, case studies, graphs and infographics on various websites. Provide exclusive content for the site that you are pitching in. When you offer content upgrades, it's a more scalable option as compared to guest posting, so choose accordingly.

6. Participate in Communities and Answer Questions

Simply participate in communities and forums that talk about a niche topic. If your website topic is relevant, you can participate in these communities, as that'll bring more traffic to your website.





This is also helpful for online marketing purposes. Also, answer questions by linking your site to popular websites. If you answer questions on a site like Quora, it not only helps you to build links but also increases the credibility of your own website. But, when you answer questions do it in a direct way. Don't spam any site as that'll affect your website's reputation.

7. Use Surveys

Another hack for backlinking is by using surveys on your website. You need to collect a good amount of answers for your survey and thank all the participants who participate in the survey. Ask the participants if they would like to link their site by helping you with research.

8. Offer Giveaways

It's a good idea to offer giveaways to influencers in your field. Offer promotions or giveaways by asking them to review a product on your site. Or, do this in exchange for feedback. If your product has a good margin and profit, this is the best way to link and promote.

9. Find Broken Links on Site

Building backlinks through broken links is another great tactic. Find relevant websites or posts that link to your website. Search for the broken links on the website with the help of a link tool like Broken Link Checker. If you found a broken link, inform the site owner via an email and offer a relevant link from your site, which could replace the dead link.

10. Track Your White Hat Backlinks

Your backlinks should point to the proper page of the website. You need to track for white hat backlinks and check for internal linking. Inform the site owner for the replacement of the link. Or, use redirection to another page of your website.

11. Use Tweets in Blog Posts

Social sites have their own relevance. Use your blog portion as a tweet and ask people to share that tweet. This can drive more tweets and links if the ‘tweet’ is interesting. People love to tweet and share interesting things on Twitter. That'll help to drive mass linking.

12. Build Links from Wikipedia

Create an account on Wikipedia that shows missing citations and dead links. This can be done with a WikiGrabber feature of Wikipedia. Add links to the article as that'll help your website with link building and also make your site credible.

13. Comments on Blogs

Not every comment on the blog is for spam purposes. Yes, you do get some rejections for do-follow links with comments on blogs. But, there are some websites that also allow decent do-follow comments. So, this is a good way to build backlinks to your website.

14. Helping Out

Do you know that helping out webmasters can help to build white hat backlinks to your website? Help the webmasters with the site or point out broken links to the site. Either way, you will benefit from it. It also helps to create goodwill for your site.

15. Find Competitor's Backlinks

By analyzing your competitor’s backlink profile, you can get a good amount of backlinks for your website. Check for the top 10 organic results in Google for the keyword you want to rank for. Find the competitor's links and use backlink analysis tools like Ahrefs or Semrush to know about your competitor's backlinks.

To sum up,

Link building is an important part of SEO strategy today. Websites always find new ways to use white hat backlinks. You need to be relevant and focus on every opportunity to build backlinks. Always create good connections with websites and prospects.





Always promote in a subtle way, as that will help you build goodwill for your site. Be kind even if your links are rejected. Go slow with references and you'll do a good job. White hat backlinks building can take time, so be patient.