Opinion

Why Small Business Needs to Invest in Project Management Software

Project Management Software for Small Business

By Manish Kushwah
6th Sep 2019
Introduction

Every business has its own sets of goals and objectives which need to be achieved in order to grow and flourish. To achieve these goals, your business needs to manage the work functions effectively and efficiently. While going about these functions and processes, there is always the possibility of errors creeping up from somewhere. Also, such errors can lead to financial losses and hinder the growth of the business.

In order to avoid such errors and scenarios, proper management is required. But, it becomes very difficult to manage all the functions and synchronize them with the utilization of only man power. Project Management Software, abbreviated as PM software, can play an important role in managing various business functions and processes without making mistakes.

With the advancement of technology, even small scale businesses are adapting such software for smooth operations. Initially it looks very costly. Some might even brand it useless. But at the end of the day, it does provide accurate results. Moreover, such software helps lower the required man power.


Small Business Software


Why Small Business Needs to Invest in Project Management Software?

If your small scale business is offering different kinds of products and services, there will be a host of management operations to take care of. But majority of the small scale businessmen do not want to use the technology such as project management software.

As a result, the business loses time. And, we all know, time is money. Your profit margins will come down. The reason behind this non-acceptance of technology is that the business owners are totally unaware of the benefits of this one time investment.


Following are the merits of investing in such software for small businessmen such as you:


1. Centralization of Information and Records

In a business, centralization of information and records is very important. It allows different authorized parties such as stakeholders, employees, and collaborators to access information from a single location. Centralization also helps in safeguarding sensitive data against any security breech which can lead to losses.

Such software assigns specific roles to specific people and makes sure that data is accessed by the authorized person only. Using PM software, it becomes easier to instill backups and recover data in case of any peril.


2. Communication and Collaboration

Communication plays a key role in any project management. A project may require a whole range of collaborations. Such software plays an important role by providing a common pool to all stakeholders and collaborators. Stakeholder gets the facility of accessing information in real time and act accordingly for future tasks without any delay.

The software also provides a safe environment to share important information among the collaborators, service providers and other authorized members. This feature will keep the project on continuous progress and, ultimately, contribute to its success.


3. Streamlined Business Processes

PM software is automated software programmed to improve the speed and smooth flow of all the business processes. Utilizing PM software, the team management is able to focus on the administrative tasks, which are more important for the success of the project.

In this competitive market, the agility of the business can make a huge difference in getting ahead of the competition. It is necessary to be in the top rung because an entrepreneur like you will never be satisfied with mere survival, expansion and flourishing of the business is equally if not more important.


4. Less Manual work

There are lot many complex processes and functions in the business. When combined with intricate scenarios, these processes and functions can make the involved personnel commit serious errors. As a result, there will be financial losses and delay in the project progress.

PM software takes the responsibility of providing error free results and reduces the requirement of man power because all the processes get switched from manual to automatic mode. It goes without saying that less manpower transforms into reduced expenditure on salary and wages.


5. Management of Resources

This is the other advantage of choosing PM software. Every business has some fixed amount of resources which should be utilized properly and cleverly. But when you take on a fresh project, the allotment of tasks and, therefore, daily operations get impacted. PM software plays a crucial role in the optimal allocation and management of all precious resources, human and material.

Irrespective of the nature of the business – whether it is small scale or large scale – the basic theme of the projects and tasks remain constant. Hence, the PM software provides the leverage to maximize the utilization of such resources.


6. Budget Management

In business, every project or a task comes with a fixed budget. You have to manage the available funds properly. In order to earn a profitable margin, you have to keep the actual cost below the estimated cost. Otherwise, you will suffer losses and be unable to take your business to greater heights of success and prosperity.  

PM software can provide weekly or monthly budget reports of all the project operations, individually and collectively. These reports will be paramount in allocation of the budget in the best manner so that the business can earn significant profit margins.

Such reports will consist of KPIs, graphs and pie–charts, which provide a visual representation of the progress of the business. All these features will enable you to allocate the budget properly and effectively.


7. Automated Invoicing

This is a very important and time saving feature of PM software. In a business, invoicing is a regular process which consumes a great deal of your time, or that of your employees. With PM software at your disposal, you can generate automated invoices. Not only does this save time, but also makes the process error free.  Reputation is a fragile element. And the more accuracy you bring in all your processes, the stronger it will become.


Conclusion

Small scale businessmen like you can harness long term benefits by installing and using project management software. Although it appears costly at the initial stages, in time, it proves to be more than cost effective investment.


    Manish Kushwah

    Manish Kushwah is Metrics-focused Digital Marketing Analyst with Mca having 3 years experience in Digital Marketing Industry who consistently doing research on different technology domains and increases the digital presence with latest technology and techniques of SEO, SMO, & SEM.



