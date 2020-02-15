Why Work Culture Should Be Given More Importance?

Just like someone invests in their personality, a company should invest in their staffs that form a workplace's culture. From the very start of my career, I have felt the significance of work-culture. While turnover and social presence are directly linked to a company's growth; work-culture remains the dark knight in shaping the brand's name and growth of an organization. This is why many company leaders are now putting efforts into building a happy work culture in their organizations.





Happy work culture is the new measure of a successful business.





Handling a company myself, I prioritize my company's work culture. I feel it forms the strength of any company's backbone. But it's not the happy scenes everywhere! Being a Dilbert fan, I used to enjoy the funny memes, however, they made me think deeply about how fractured we are in our work lives. From hating the restricted office timings to hating the office space, we have clearly made workplaces sound boring and even caging! But that's not how it should be! I believe if someone likes their job, it becomes easier to like the workplace. But that's an effort on a personal level. From a company's perspective, it becomes essential for us, the company leaders, to maintain a positive atmosphere at work on a core organizational level.





If you look at the researches on new workplace trends, you will see how the concerns about work culture have risen. It is even found to be a direct impact on companies' successes. There are also several studies dedicated to comprehending the mental health of employees at work that reveals work culture as one of the main culprits of raising work-life stress. Be it about how people interact with each other at work or how the managers handle their teams, work culture of a company can define the happiness of employees at work.





Besides the undeviating reasons like employee-retention, positive recruitment-- workplace culture also plays a key role in enhancing efficiencies among the employees. It has been proven that positive work-culture affects employees' productivity. When the cultural vibe of an organization is upbeat and happy, it becomes easier for every employee to feel like a part of the team and work together. Companies that share great work-culture examples are also the ones that are popular and doing great businesses. They are also the ones where one dreams to get recruited. Google makes an exceptional example of this one. The company isn't just popular for its brand but also for the liberal and human-centric work-culture and workplace design that makes it one of the most happening companies of our times. The new start-ups are trying to follow Google's footsteps and create workplaces that are innovative and helpful for the employees.





In this long career of designing workplaces and giving spatial solutions to our clients from different industries, I have noticed how the graphs for client requirements have changed over the years. Now even the most corporate IT companies are looking for workplace designs that uplift employee collaboration and flexibility. They are opting for open-plan offices, home-like office furniture to make workplaces homier. Through personal experience, I feel a good work-culture has become a work amenity. Nowadays, employees are looking for a workplace that cares for them and at the same time provides them with a positive, stress-free environment where they can work, grow and network.





Work-culture can be addressed and improved in many different ways. Various factors can affect an organization's work culture- Location, Work timing, Seating flexibility, Friendliness among the colleagues, Interaction processes, Hierarchy fairness etc. And that's why refining workplace culture is always a complete effort. Organizations and especially the company leaders and entrepreneurs firstly need to understand the importance of positive work culture; secondly, they must modify the rules and regulations at work accordingly. I think the more flexibility and freedom we give out to our staff the more affable a workplace becomes.