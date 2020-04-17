How to write SEO-friendly content for a website

Anybody can write an article or blog for a website. It just takes the necessary language skills and little knowledge about the topic you are writing about. But, not everybody knows what it takes to rank higher on search engines. Fine-tuned content, along with a set of SEO strategies, can turn an average written piece into something that Google considers credible information.





A reliable search engine optimization (SEO) agency often has in-house content creators that know the ins and outs of SEO strategies. Hire such service providers for SEO-friendly content.





Or, check the surefire tips mentioned below to develop SEO-friendly content on your own.





Tips to develop SEO- friendly content

Use the right set of keywords

It all begins by performing keyword research. Rely on online tools like:

● Google Keyword Planner

● AnswerThePublic

● SE Ranking Keyword Suggestion tool

● Moz’s Keyword Suggestions





All the digital marketing companies use tools to target the most effective keywords. Learning these tools isn’t difficult. It won’t take more than 10-15 minutes to understand how these tools work. Shortlist the keywords that match your product/service, industry and are searched the most by the online users. Create your content around these keywords.





Elongate your blog posts

Gone are those days when 200 to 300-word blog posts were sufficient for your SEO campaigns. Google, in the current scenario, gives preferences to written pieces that are lengthy. If you have created content that surpasses the limit of 1,500 words, the chances of ranking higher increase. Well, this doesn’t mean that you should fill your content with fluff. Each word should add value to your entire content.





Content spinners are a big NO-NO

There are plenty of content spinners out there that claim to reproduce original content out of the published content pieces you submit. Small marketing agencies or those who want to raise search engine rank temporarily rely on such tools. Content spinners often create content that’s hard to read or makes no sense to human readers. We are telling it with experience. Those tools use synonyms or other strategies to rephrase the sentences. You will end up with content that looks like some encrypted message. And we are sure you don’t want your readers to spend their precious time decoding it. Even Google hates it big time.





Include bullet points and subheadings





Plain text without proper subheadings and bullet points doesn’t attract readers. This is especially true for the online world where people prefer skimming the articles and blogs instead of thorough reading. Break down your content into subheadings and try inserting bullet points to make it more scannable. Take reference from this blog post.





Write catchy headlines





Finalize your headline after you have prepared your content. Doing so gives you plenty of options to choose from. Catchy headlines attract readers and are essential from an SEO point of view. Here are some quick tips for headlines:

● Include your keyword in the title

● Do not exceed 60 characters, as Google displays only the first 60 characters in the search results

● Try creating ‘How to’ titles

● Use tools like Topsy, UberSuggest, or Portent’s Content Idea Generator to get suggestions on blog post headlines





Proofread before publishing

Before pressing the ‘Publish’ button, proofread your work manually and through an online tool. Manual proofreading is crucial to check the readability and correctness of the facts. Online tools can tell you about grammar and punctuation errors. Grammarly is the most preferred option for checking grammar.





Encourage others to comment

Commenting below the blog post increases its weightage in terms of SEO. Ask a question or encourage the readers to give feedback. The suggestions in the comment section also give you ideas for your next blog post.





So, are you following these tips to create SEO-friendly content?