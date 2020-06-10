Amazon announces launch of 'MSME Accelerate' to help small businesses recover

Amazon Business announced the launch of 'MSME Accelerate' programme, an initiative which is aimed at helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with deals and discounts that will help them kickstart their businesses with the gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown, according to a statement issued by the company. The initiative will also help in ensuring that employees come back to offices that are safe, hygienic and in sync with the standard operating protocols (SOPs).









The campaign is set to run till June 20 and will feature deals, discounts, and savings across consumer electronics, home and kitchen, large appliances, home improvement products, and health and safety supplies to help the severely affected small businesses run their operations smoothly.





Businesses, through the programme, will get over 4,000 exclusive deals in addition to a 10 percent cashback on orders above Rs 1,499 and save more with goods and services tax (GST), input tax credit, and bulk discounts.





Commenting on the launch, Peter George, Director of Amazon Business, said, "MSME Accelerate will help MSMEs kickstart their operations with a curated set of products to address emerging needs such as ensuring workplace safety and hygiene or enabling work from home. The event helps our MSME buyers conveniently discover and save on such products. MSME Accelerate is also our attempt to help lakhs of sellers reach millions of businesses.”





The e-commerce giant has partnered with brands such as Lenovo, Dell, Netgear, Sony, SanDisk, Canon, Daikin, Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, Godrej and Panasonic, among others for the successful implementation of the campaign.





The nation has been under a lockdown since the third week of March. As coronavirus cases in India have crossed 2,70,000, the government announced the first phase of unlocking the country beginning from June 8. While the lockdown was touted as a means to contain the spread of the virus, it has brought the financial health of the economy to its knees.