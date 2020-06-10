Amazon announces launch of 'MSME Accelerate' to help small businesses recover

The initiative aims at helping MSMEs with deals and discounts that will enable them to kickstart their businesses with the gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

By Bhavya Kaushal
10th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon Business announced the launch of 'MSME Accelerate' programme, an initiative which is aimed at helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with deals and discounts that will help them kickstart their businesses with the gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown, according to a statement issued by the company. The initiative will also help in ensuring that employees come back to offices that are safe, hygienic and in sync with the standard operating protocols (SOPs).


amazon
Also Read

Coronavirus: Panacea Biotec inks deal with US-based Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine


The campaign is set to run till June 20 and will feature deals, discounts, and savings across consumer electronics, home and kitchen, large appliances, home improvement products, and health and safety supplies to help the severely affected small businesses run their operations smoothly.


Businesses, through the programme, will get over 4,000 exclusive deals in addition to a 10 percent cashback on orders above Rs 1,499 and save more with goods and services tax (GST), input tax credit, and bulk discounts. 


Commenting on the launch, Peter George, Director of Amazon Business, said, "MSME Accelerate will help MSMEs kickstart their operations with a curated set of products to address emerging needs such as ensuring workplace safety and hygiene or enabling work from home. The event helps our MSME buyers conveniently discover and save on such products. MSME Accelerate is also our attempt to help lakhs of sellers reach millions of businesses.”


The e-commerce giant has partnered with brands such as Lenovo, Dell, Netgear, Sony, SanDisk, Canon, Daikin, Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, Godrej and Panasonic, among others for the successful implementation of the campaign.


The nation has been under a lockdown since the third week of March. As coronavirus cases in India have crossed 2,70,000, the government announced the first phase of unlocking the country beginning from June 8. While the lockdown was touted as a means to contain the spread of the virus, it has brought the financial health of the economy to its knees.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How direct selling creates self-employment and generates alternative income

Sujit Jain

How these 4 Indian smartphone accessory and service brands became popular and are now earning in crores

Rishabh Mansur

COVID-19: Why reviving MSME sector should be top priority for Indian economy

Vivek Bindra

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
How small-town foodtech startups are diversifying to survive coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How direct selling creates self-employment and generates alternative income

Sujit Jain

50 pc year-on-year growth, here’s how ‘vocal for local’ footwear company brings the ‘gym in your shoe’

Palak Agarwal

COVID-19: Why reviving MSME sector should be top priority for Indian economy

Vivek Bindra

FM reviews progress of Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

Press Trust of India

With clients like Apple and Uber, this air purifier company claims to reduce coronavirus risk

Bhavya Kaushal

How these 4 Indian smartphone accessory and service brands became popular and are now earning in crores

Rishabh Mansur

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India