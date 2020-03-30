Chennai-based FMCG major launches hand-sanitiser priced at Rs 1

Amid shortage of sanitisers, CavinKare launches a 2 ml sachet of hand-sanitiser for Rs 1, eliminating disparity and ensuring accessibility to all

By Bhavya Kaushal
30th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Over 718, 685 cases have been reported across the globe so far. Amidst the havoc, the demand for two commodities is at an alarming rise- hand sanitisers and face masks.


Chennai-based FMCG giant CavinKare Pvt. Ltd has launched a 2ml sachet of hand-sanitiser priced at Rs 1, which can be used at least twice, across kirana stores in the country. The product is likely to remove the disparity surrounding the product, and make it accessible to all.


CHIK-CavinKare
Also Read

How this 24-year-old entrepreneur is helping MSMEs conduct their business with ease


CavinKare has been manufacturing personal care brands for more than three decades under CHIK, Nyle and Raaga categories.


While CHIK caters to the middle class and lower middle class sections of the society, Nyle and Raaga cater to upper middle class and institutions (like salons) respectively. CavinKare has launched sanitisers across all these three brands.


The Rs 1 hand-sanitiser sachet has been launched under the CHIK category.


Sanitisers of 5l and 2ml have already been introduced but those in 10 ml-800 ml stock keeping units (SKUs) will be launched soon.


Speaking to SMBStory, CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd, said, "Our R&D team had already researched about sanitiser and had kept the formulation ready. We were looking for the right opportunity. When the coronavirus chaos enveloped the world, we saw the opportunity and launched the product in just 15 days."


CavinKare manufactures the products at its manufacturing unit in Puducherry and procures raw materials from Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Chennai. Ranganathan said the product will be made available in one million kirana stores starting Monday, from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari".



(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)






   

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 small-town businesses that are now multi-crore brands in India

Palak Agarwal

Rags-to-riches: This agarbathi brand was started at home, now sells 12 billion worth agarbathies globally

Palak Agarwal

National Security Day: A look at India's 10 best defence-manufacturing companies

Bhavya Kaushal

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
Of survival, stimulus, and solidarity - India's story under lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MSME Ministry to entrepreneurs: Inform govt if you are dealing with products required to fight coronavirus

Palak Agarwal

How this 24-year-old entrepreneur is helping MSMEs conduct their business with ease

Bhavya Kaushal

SMBWrap: Rags-to-riches stories of two Indian entrepreneurs, and other top stories of the week

Bhavya Kaushal

Once a sleepy product, hand-sanitisers are today giving sales of a year in just a month amid coronavirus scare

Palak Agarwal

This homegrown kids' oral care brand clocking Rs 13Cr turnover is competing with biggies like Colgate

Bhavya Kaushal

Bootstrapped with founders’ PF money, this wellness brand now clocks Rs 32 lakh revenue

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru