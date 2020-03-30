Chennai-based FMCG major launches hand-sanitiser priced at Rs 1

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Over 718, 685 cases have been reported across the globe so far. Amidst the havoc, the demand for two commodities is at an alarming rise- hand sanitisers and face masks.





Chennai-based FMCG giant CavinKare Pvt. Ltd has launched a 2ml sachet of hand-sanitiser priced at Rs 1, which can be used at least twice, across kirana stores in the country. The product is likely to remove the disparity surrounding the product, and make it accessible to all.









CavinKare has been manufacturing personal care brands for more than three decades under CHIK, Nyle and Raaga categories.





While CHIK caters to the middle class and lower middle class sections of the society, Nyle and Raaga cater to upper middle class and institutions (like salons) respectively. CavinKare has launched sanitisers across all these three brands.





The Rs 1 hand-sanitiser sachet has been launched under the CHIK category.





Sanitisers of 5l and 2ml have already been introduced but those in 10 ml-800 ml stock keeping units (SKUs) will be launched soon.





Speaking to SMBStory, CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd, said, "Our R&D team had already researched about sanitiser and had kept the formulation ready. We were looking for the right opportunity. When the coronavirus chaos enveloped the world, we saw the opportunity and launched the product in just 15 days."





CavinKare manufactures the products at its manufacturing unit in Puducherry and procures raw materials from Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Chennai. Ranganathan said the product will be made available in one million kirana stores starting Monday, from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari".









(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)



















