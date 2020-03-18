How registered MSMEs can get their customers to pay up

Use this tried-and-tested process to get overdue payments from your customers leveraging your status as a registered MSME.

By Sunando Bhattacharya
18th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

I often hear fellow entrepreneurs complaining that clients are either not paying on time or simply not paying up. This is a significant problem, especially if you are dealing with Indian customers. 


Thankfully, the Indian government has strong provisions in place to protect the payments of registered Micro, Small or Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). We at IndiQus have successfully handled a couple of such payment issues by exploiting our rights as an MSME.  


The process we followed is as follows:


  • Register your company as an MSME and obtain a Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) here.
  • Ensure you get formal purchase orders and delivery proofs for all orders.
  • On all invoices, mention, "XYZ Ltd. is registered under the MSMED Act, 2006. Udyog Aadhaar Number (UAN) - XXXXXXXXXXXX (Delayed payments beyond 45 days attracts interest at a rate three times of the bank rate notified by RBI)".
  • If any customer delays your payments unreasonably, notify them that you would be approaching the MSME Samadhaan for your pending payments if they do not release the same in X days. 
  • If they still do not release payment, file a complaint on MSME Samadhaan's website
  • The customer would receive a government notice (like IT notice) and has to respond with compliance in 15-30 days.


The complete MSME Samadhaan process is as follows


Also Read

Decoding Budget 2020: MSMEs and small businesses react to schemes, debt restructuring, and more


We have used the process mentioned above to get large overdue payments from two customers.


Many entrepreneurs are also worried about taking action against non-paying customers, fearing loss of business. Frankly, I feel such customers are not worth working with as they will simply add to your stress. As customers have the right to fire you, likewise you also have the right to fire him.


I hope this helps you get your hard-earned money. All the best!


(Many thanks to Esha Shekhar for advising us on the above.)


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 ‘Made in India’ footwear brands earning crores in a market dominated by Bata, Nike, Adidas, Puma

Rishabh Mansur

With Rs 25k and one cobbler, this entrepreneur built a Rs 170 Cr leather bags brand out of Puducherry

Rishabh Mansur

This Delhi-based company makes customised outfits using 3D scanner, gets 300 orders per month

Palak Agarwal

How this CPaaS provider makes Rs 693 Cr revenue from Amazon, Ola, Flipkart, AirAsia, and Zomato

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
Startups urge PM Modi to impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus outbreak
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Started in a living room, this solar energy company now boasts of over a 300MW project portfolio

Debolina Biswas

This Delhi-based company makes customised outfits using 3D scanner, gets 300 orders per month

Palak Agarwal

In 2 years, this men’s footwear brand recorded Rs 1.7 Cr online sales, aims for 4x growth

Bhavya Kaushal

With his first clinic in a garage, this doctor's Ayurveda business now clocks Rs 90Cr turnover

Bhavya Kaushal

Think global, act local: How these entrepreneurs tasted success by cracking the code

Bhavya Kaushal

With Rs 25k and one cobbler, this entrepreneur built a Rs 170 Cr leather bags brand out of Puducherry

Rishabh Mansur

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru