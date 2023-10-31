For 45 years, this co has changed to survive. Now it's betting on GenZ for window solutions

In 1978, Late SK Jain started Jayanita Exports Pvt Ltd as an artefacts trading business in Delhi to tide his family over financial hardships. He would source products like dolls, figurines, and glass items from areas like Moradabad, Saharanpur, Firozabad, etc and export them to the Indian Emporium in the US.

His son Raveen Jain had joined the business in the 1990s, however, the enterprise lacked planning and stability, leading to stagnation.

Vaibhav Jain, the third-generation entrepreneur, who joined the business in 2005, says, “for years, the business ran without a proper structure however, it was the consistency that kept us going.”

In the 2000s, the family made a strategic decision: instead of juggling many products, they would focus on a single product line and build a business around it. They launched Deco Window, a window solutions brand in 2008 as part of the parent company.

Deco Window specialises in manufacturing window coverings with products in a range of categories, including curtain rods, blinds, curtains, tiebacks, holdbacks, trimmings, garden torches, door seals, automatic tracks, and home improvement products.

In FY23, Jain tells SMBStory that the company closed with Rs 190 crore in revenue with the aim to close FY24 with an earning of Rs 250 crore.

Legacy of four decades

As a precursor to specialising in window solutions, Jayanita Exports started producing curtain rods in the 1990s, and by 2007, it also ventured into crafting curtains. As Jain explains, “This expansion into curtains was a significant step, marking our initial foray into the world of window solutions. Since that pivot, the journey has been one of continuous growth and progress for us.”

Deco Window also ventured into roller blinds in 2017 and consistently added a variety of new products to its portfolio.

However, the Noida-based company was still being run as a traditional, family-run entity. All that changed in 2019 when it adopted a comprehensive corporate culture within the business in an effort to be more accountable. "Now, our operations are guided not by individuals but by defined objectives, a vital driver for any business's growth," Jain says.

Deco Window's range of curtain and blinds

Deco Window operates manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and sources most of its raw materials, like steel, domestically. These facilities have the capacity to produce approximately one lakh curtain rods in a single day, reserving 30% of their capacity to fulfil B2B orders.

Jain also notes, "We serve as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for various retail brands and maintain a strong offline presence through retail chains such as Home Centre and Home Stop."

The company also exports to the US and the UK and is exploring markets in Japan and Australia.

Innovating for modern customers

The window solutions market, particularly in the realm of curtain rods and curtains, is notably oversaturated due to the prevalence of significant unorganised players. Nevertheless, Jain adopts a unique perspective on this challenge.

"The window curtain market is approximately around Rs 3,500 crore and is growing at a CAGR of 10%, and our target audience includes individuals within the middle to higher income brackets. While competition is certainly present, it serves as a driving force for us, compelling us to establish new industry standards," Jain shares.

Deco Window is also gearing up to introduce smart window solutions, including smart curtains, to keep up with the growing demand to integrate technology.

"We are presently focusing on GenZ customers and tailoring products to suit their tastes and preferences, which will bring about significant changes in our designs in the days ahead," Jain states, hinting at forthcoming developments.

In 2023, Deco Window also launched its store in DLF Mall of India in Noida, marking its entry into offline retail. Jain says the brand is on its way to opening more stores.