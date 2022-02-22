Meesho digitised 4 lakh MSMEs; 70,000 small businesses belong to Delhi

Bengaluru-based ﻿Meesho﻿ has so far helped four lakh sellers across the country digitise their businesses, it said on Tuesday. The internet ecommerce company has a larger goal to digitally enable 100 million small businesses.

According to a company statement, about 70 percent of the sellers belong to Tier-II cities, with maximum participation coming from states, including Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

(L-R): Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founders, Meesho

Moreover, 70,000 of these four lakh sellers belong to Delhi. The national capital also boasts of the highest number of women sellers on the platform. Additionally, Delhi also witnessed a 5X growth in the number of women sellers — which is the highest across India.

Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO of Supply Growth, Meesho, said, “Meesho, through its innovative strategies, has been able to create opportunities for seller communities throughout India. As a testament to this, we have witnessed a significant rise in the number of sellers being onboarded on our platform. We are confident that this trajectory will help us reach our ultimate destination, which is to enable 100 million small businesses to succeed online in India.”

To further help sellers scale their online business, Meesho announced an industry-first zero percent commission model in July 2021. As a result, sellers on Meesho saved over Rs 2 billion in five months, between July 2021 and December 2021, the release revealed.

On average, sellers on Meesho have seen their business grow by 76 percent over a period of two years.