Dell is celebrating Small Business Month with big offers

Once a small business founded by Michael Dell in his dorm room, today Dell is counted among the global tech giants. But it still understands the challenges faced by small business owners, and is heavily invested in supporting, growing and celebrating the small business sector. Through its Small Business Month initiative, Dell is kicking off spectacular deals and new products.

Big help for small businesses

In today’s world of always-on business, a robust tech strategy is a must to boost collaboration, reach new growth markets and achieve cost efficiencies. Dell Small Business Technology Advisors give you FREE advice and one-on-one partnership to fuel your business growth.





With over 30 years of experience in helping small businesses thrive, Dell is dedicated to creating the products and services your business requires. But they don’t stop at that, and also offer a personal level of partnership. So you are assured that your technology will perform the way you need it to, even as your business evolves.





As a special gesture during Small Business Month, Dell has a 10 percent cashback offer for small businesses customers. Know more here.

How Dell helped Healthi scale to deliver 2x better health outcomes for over 2.5 million users​

Traditional healthcare has revolved around treating acute illnesses and in-patient tertiary care. However, statistics reveal that around 90 percent of healthcare episodes usually take place outside the hospital. In nearly all outpatient scenarios, getting users to adhere to norms of follow-up care is essential to drive outcomes. Healthi is addressing this opportunity through an analytics and personalisation-led platform that can deliver 2x better outcomes. Healthi designs smart and meaningful health and wellness solutions that drive better health outcomes for its users. As a trusted wellness partner with more than 250 corporates, Healthi has helped over 2.5 million users from over 250 Indian cities make smart decisions about their health.

From the beginning, the Bengaluru-based company had partnered with a Dell Technologies Advisor who helped them ramp up with the right tools. The company has more than 80 employees, all of whom use Dell laptops and monitors to serve users nationwide.

“Dell maintains the highest category of support including Accidental Damage Protection. When the need arose, my display was replaced free of charge. Getting a tech partner like Dell and a Dell Technologies Advisor who can become friends with your ambitions, can make a world of difference,” says Krishna Ulgaratchagan, CEO of Healthi.

Tech infrastructure that has big benefits for small businesses

Like Healthi, to stay competitive and relevant, growing business must be able to perform quickly, reliably and securely. The latest technology can help optimise efficiency while protecting you from destructive security threats. Dell’s broad portfolio of solutions is designed to help you be productive no matter where you are. Here are a few products that can help:

A. XPS 15

The world’s smallest performance 39.6cm (15.6”) laptop packs a powerhouse performance with a stunning InfinityEdge display that comes with an optional touch screen. The XPS features up to a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor.





B. OptiPlex 3070 Small Form Factor.

An intelligent, sustainably built business desktop essential for speed and productivity in a space-saving design. The OptiPlex features processors up to the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i5.





C. Dell Precision 5540

Dell’s smaller, lighter and more accessible Precision workstation. Built to empower productivity in CAD and other demanding applications. The workstation features processors up to the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9.





D. Dell 24 USB-C Monitor - P2419HC

Optimise your workspace with this 60.5cm (23.8”) monitor featuring USB-C connectivity, a small footprint and productivity-boosting features.





E. Latitude 5500

The world’s smallest (39.6cm) 15.6 mainstream business-class notebook lets you get to work faster than ever thanks to its scalable features, powerful performance and ExpressCharge. The notebook features processors up to the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7.





F. PowerEdge T440 Tower Server

Drive a wide variety of office workloads with flexible performance and capacity in a worry-free infrastructure. The tower features processors up to the Intel® Xeon® Gold.