Dell announces online sales strategy to sell custom products and solutions to small businesses

In a bid to augmenting the direct selling sales model of its small business vertical, Dell in India today announced an online go-to-market strategy for its small business customers. A company press release stated that with this move, Dell has amplified its commitment to small businesses - a priority segment for the US-based multinational computer technology company.





Dell said that via www.dell.co.in/SmallBiz, small businesses can now buy customised products and solutions for their specific IT needs. It also claimed that it has emerged as the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to leverage its global legacy in selling directly to this customer base.





Through the new initiative, Dell is making available certain products and solutions to small business customers. One of them is the Dell Client solutions portfolio, which includes Vostro, XPS, and Latitude line of notebooks, in addition to Precision workstations and Vostro and OptiPlex desktops.





Another offering is the Dell EMC Infrastructure solutions portfolio, which will include entry to mid-segment tower and rack PowerEdge servers. A complete portfolio of Dell Displays and Client Peripherals will also be available to small businesses, as well the Dell warranty services portfolio, including Pro-Support and Pro-Support Plus.





The press release read: "Through the online direct sales mechanism, customers will enjoy a seamless purchase experience as per their preference. Customers will be able to choose from award-winning products and further customise configurations as per respective IT needs. Moreover, their purchase will be guided by timely technology adoption advisory, offered exclusively by Dell’s ‘Small Business Advisors’; trained and certified to serve customers not just at the time of purchase, but also basis assistance throughout their digital transformation. Dell in India has over 180 trusted advisors currently, based at Bengaluru and Gurugram."





Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India, said:





“With the addition of online sales capability, Dell has come another step closer to small businesses. For small businesses in the post-GST world, the journey of digital transformation has become more personalised. Dell is poised to service their technology needs through our advisors, a great product portfolio, and a seamless purchase experience. I see this new and refined go-to-market strategy as a sole differentiator for Dell."



















