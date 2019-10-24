10 Made in India Diwali gifts that cost less than Rs 500

The diyas are ready to be lit, the sparklers have been bought and the puja ki thali is set for Diwali to augur in prosperity. Yet, that one big question, on what to gift your friends and family lies unanswered amidst a volley of deals and sales being thrown at you. Worry not. We’ve found the 10 best gifts that are Indian-made, and easy on the pocket so that Diwali is all about the lights and good tidings. SMBStory’s exclusive list of “made in India” goodies cost just under Rs 500, a great way to start the season… economically

Jewellery

Bejeweled and glinting baubles are a great gift to add more sparkle to the festival of lights.

You can gift a bangle set, kadas, earrings, bracelets, and so much more for under Rs 500 from a plethora of option online, all made in India. Various Indian jewellery brands are offering discounts on the occasion of Diwali, and this is your chance to make it count.





Talking about jewellery gifting, Rubans Accessories founder Chinu Kala told SMBStory,





“Diwali is all about lights, togetherness, and gifting. And, the hottest trend for gifting this season are handcrafted minakari jewellery delicately created by artisans turning them into pieces of art. Rubans has made gifting experience special this year by offering 60 percent discount on most of its collection.”

Planters

Gone are the days when red earthen planters were considered ideal gifts. Today, artisans are adding funky and stylish designs to create their own potternama. Gift hand-painted planters, face planters, or studded planters to all those green thumbs this Diwali.





Available in the market and on various ecommerce portals within the range of Rs 300 to Rs 500, you can buy a designer planter set to add green to the festive occasion.

Home decor

Home decor will never go out of style. Be it glowing lamp shades, intricate vases, quirky table clocks, gold lined table/bed runners, and other artefacts. With Diwali being an occasion to spruce up the home, these special pieces can enhance any ambience and add new possibilities to any interior.





The market is filled with gift sets that you can buy for your loved ones online. From colourful and kitschy brands like Chumbak and Zwende, there are many others too putting forward home decor items like diffusers, figurines, calendar sets and whatnot.





Speaking to the SMBStory, on the occasion of Diwali, Vivek Prabhakar, co-founder Chumbak said,





“One of the major demands we face during this time of the year is simplifying the gifting process with curated gift sets that meet customers last-minute gifting requirements and allow them a hassle-free shopping experience. This festive season, we have a range of gift boxes for people with different tastes and requirements. Additionally, we have a range of festive decor that can be mixed and matched to suit all gifting needs.”

Crockery

The other very popular gifting routine is crockery especially since this is the season of dining at home. From cups and saucers, intricately painted plate sets or even casseroles, there are a slew of options to choose from.





What’s great about going “the kitchen and dining way” is the diverse choices you have - ceramic, glass, customised, terracotta, earthenware, and much more to suit the personality of the person you want to gift to.

Ayurvedic beauty products

It’s the season to look your best. So why not go shopping for skincare products, especially Ayurvedic beauty products that are organic and wholesome to use. With the craze for beauty products high, you can be the bearer of pure and organic hampers filled with goodness this Diwali.





You can also customise them yourself, by picking your perfect combo online or by visiting the store according to preferences and a tight budget.





Brands like Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials, Sacred Salts, and more offer great hampers for gifting which you can customise according to your preferences. You can make a combo of skincare and haircare or a complete bodycare set which looks amazing while gifting.

Wood/bamboo wind chimes

It is said that wind chimes promote a constant flow of energy and bring good luck and prosperity. Just the start you need in this festival of prosperity, right?





There are many options to choose from online. Designs in wood and bamboo or more eclectic ones in metal. All made in India, there are chimes available in paper, glass, recycled, handmade, clay and so much more.

Blue art pottery

Who is not in love with traditional pottery? Though the traditional Indian blue art pottery faded years before, it is now reviving its glory with the beautiful products bringing forth.





You can gift blue art pottery items like plates, vases, coasters, pen stands, and a lot more in customised options celebrating this auspicious occasion. You can get blue art pottery at a handicrafts store or online at a price within Rs 500.

Candles

Be it scented candles, tea lights, handmade ones or floating candles, they are the perfect gift to brighten those nooks and crannies in your abode. There are diverse options available made in India, and between Rs 200 to Rs 500, to make it easy on your pocket. To make the gift even more special, here’s a DIY tip, complement the candles with lamps or give a set of five with potpourri to make it more meaningful.

Terracotta bottles

Go environment-friendly this Diwali and leave a positive mark with your gifting. Terracotta bottles are a perfect gift that adds an earthiness to the festival. There are various terracotta designs you can choose from. The set is not only cost-effective, but it also possesses various health benefits.





You can order terracotta bottles online easily or can also get it from a nearby store.

Handmade chocolates

A bite of sweet is always welcome, and Diwali is just the perfect time to gift a box of sinful handmade chocolates are hard to resist. And, the best part is you can never fall short of options. From caramel, nuts to dark chocolates or milk chocolates, you can gift any of these depending upon the tastes of the person.





You can gift these chocolates in customised boxes where you can also add a small gift like a pocket perfume or a small jewellery piece to enhance the look and feel of your Diwali present.



































