eBay in India signs MoU with GJEPC to boost jewellery exports

eBay in India today signed an MoU with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to provide GJEPC members with insights on export opportunities and enable them on the eBay platform through support initiatives.





The ecommerce major said in a statement that while India’s gems and jewellery exports in the April-December 2020 period witnessed a 40 percent plunge on account of the pandemic, Indian sellers in jewellery on eBay saw strong growth throughout this period.

eBay now believes the MoU with GJEPC will spur the growth of ecommerce exports of jewellery due to "unique designs that Indian sellers bring in this category and the participation of organised players".

"This association will see the setting up of an Ecommerce Promotion and Facilitation Desk (‘EPFD’) at Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Chennai to educate and enable GJEPC members of the export ecommerce opportunity," eBay added in its statement.





To encourage wider participation, support initiatives and access to third-party services, such as product imaging and cataloguing will also be made available to enable sellers to get started on the platform.





"A key aspect to build improved trust and confidence among buyers is the certification of high-value gemstones sold through eBay with GJEPC-Gem Testing Laboratory. This is also being offered to GJEPC members at discounted rates as part of our continued association with GJEPC," the global ecommerce major stated.

Vidmay Naini, Country Head, eBay India-CBT, said, “We, at eBay in India, are convinced that Indian Gems and Jewellery sellers are well poised to scale their business and presence across the eBay marketplace globally. The MoU is a step forward in enabling them in this endeavour. Together, with GJEPC, we will educate, support, and scale these sellers on the eBay marketplace.”





Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “The association with eBay will enable Indian jewellers to have easy access to international buyers. During the pandemic, the industry demonstrated a keen willingness to adapt to new business realities. Demand for gems and jewellery is picking up in all major export markets, hence it is important for us to tap all important online opportunities. I believe this association with eBay will be a key catalyst for the digital transformation of the gems and jewellery sector in India."