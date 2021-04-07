Ecommerce adoption among Indian retailers increases by 20x in the last one year

Flipkart Wholesale's cash and carry business, Best Price, has seen a 20X increase in ecommerce adoption among its members with demand coming especially from Tier II and Tier III cities.





The commerce giant also launched ‘Online Shopping Dhamaka Month’ for its Best Price members with an aim to enhance savings for small retailers across the country and ensure their safety through ecommerce orders and speedy doorstep delivery.

Commenting on this development, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said, "Ecommerce has emerged as a safe and convenient means of purchase, and the Online Shopping Dhamaka Month is a great opportunity for small retailers, kiranas and O&I (offices and institutions) shoppers to boost sales and profitability."

He further added, "Our constant endeavour is to make business easy for small retailers through ecommerce and support their demand generation efforts through relevant insights and stock selections. We believe Online Shopping Dhamaka Month will help yield significant savings for our Best Price members while ensuring their safety in these challenging times."





This campaign commenced on April 1 and will end on April 30. In addition, it will feature products across categories such as staples, personal care, home care, packaged foods and beverages, electronics and appliances, and other general merchandise across more than 100 brands.





Members listed on the Best Price Platform will be able to avail offers such as cashback, coupon discounts, and additional discounts for night shoppers, apart from free delivery on online orders.

Flipkart's Best Price has 29 wholesale stores across nine Indian states. The platform serves close to one million retailers including those in kiranas, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes) and offices and institutions.

Flipkart Wholesale recently also announced it will now offer grocery on its app to allow kiranas and small retailers access to a wide selection of products.