Amazon Prime Day 2019: Over 500 products by Indian SMBs to be launched on July 15

Ecommerce marketplace Amazon India’s Prime Day 2019 will see thousands of small and medium businesses (SMBs), women entrepreneurs, weavers, and startups under Amazon’s various initiatives- Kala Haat, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad, and Amazon Business, showcase over 500 new products first for Prime members, the company said in a press release.





Prime Day 2019 is set to start at midnight on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours.





Commenting on the inclusion and participation of Amazon’s small and medium business partners in Prime Day 2019, Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India, said:





“Our longest ever Prime day gets even bigger this year with over 500 new launches by small and medium businesses exclusively for Prime members, a growth of 7X from last year! The two-day celebration this year will have some never seen before products from artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, emerging brands, and startups. Prime Day helps SMBs reach millions of Prime members around the country, and provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate and grow”





The company says that for the first time this year, Prime Day will see participation from Amazon Saheli and Kala Haat entrepreneurs who will showcase hand-woven clothing, stationery, grocery and feminine hygiene products.





NGO partners under Amazon Saheli are also set to leverage Prime Day this year to generate additional business opportunity for women entrepreneurs associated with them. Amazon Saheli partner READ India will offer grocery, apparel, handmade fashion accessories, mobile covers, and home and kitchen products this year to Prime members, the statement said.

Vijaya Ranjan, Founder, SIRIMIRI, said, “Amazon Saheli has given me a platform to showcase my skills and talent to a larger audience. Prime Day 2019 is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs like me to gain large-scale exposure for our products, and I am delighted and excited to be a participant for the first time this year.”





Further, artisans from UP, West Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will be offering hundreds of products across eight types of crafts such as pochampally ikat, patola silk, khadi jackets, women's stoles, blue pottery and wooden puzzles during Prime Day.





‘Tantuja’, an enterprise by the government of West Bengal, will launch a new range of handcrafted scarves and stoles for women customers, along with their existing range of handwoven sarees, Amazon India said. Further, Tribes India, the apex body under TRIFED, will be offering an exclusive range of tribal products created by tribal artisans, and bring them to the forefront.

Innovative and emerging brands under Amazon Launchpad will also have 70 new launches across 25 brands in 12 categories during Prime Day 2019, the company said. The range of products are spread across categories such as health and personal care, groceries, electronics, beauty, and apparel.





Amazon India also said last year's Prime Day 2018 was a success for small and medium-sized businesses as Prime members around India purchased thousands of products from entrepreneurs, startups, artisans and mom-and-pop shops.





"Over 50,000 participating small and medium-sized businesses saw an average growth of 240 percent during Prime Day 2018 over an average day. Moreover, small and medium-sized businesses exceeded $1.5 billion in sales during the last Prime Day, globally," it said.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







