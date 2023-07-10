Empowering MSMEs: Building a robust ecosystem for lending to drive India's economic resurgence

The importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economy cannot be overstated. These enterprises contribute approximately 30% to the country's GDP and employ around 110 million people, serving as a vital source of livelihood for millions of families. The growth and success of MSMEs have a ripple effect on various sectors, leading to enhanced productivity, increased exports, and overall socio-economic development.





Currently, there exists a funding deficit of over $565 billion in the small ticket MSME lending segment. Recognising the critical role of MSMEs and the need to address their financing challenges, it becomes imperative to strengthen India’s financial infrastructure to support MSME lending. Let’s discuss some of the focus areas for the growth of MSME lending.

Digital infrastructure: India’s innovative digital public infrastructure has been a propellent of the growth of the financial services industry. The cloud-based India Stack, digital payments, Aadhaar authentication, GST, and Account Aggregator ecosystem are simplifying access to financial services and are becoming core to fintech business models. Moreover, a robust digital stack empowers lenders to establish a fully paperless process, enhancing credit profiling accuracy, lowering borrowing costs, expediting turnaround times (TATs), minimising credit risk, ensuring higher operational flexibility, and providing a convenient repayment schedule. This gamut of digital financial data facilitates seamless access to credit, reduces paperwork, and improves turnaround time, allowing MSMEs to obtain funds quickly and conveniently.





Use of data analytics: Financial institutions can analyse transaction history, cash flow patterns, social media presence, and digital footprints to assess the creditworthiness of MSMEs using data science models. This data-driven approach enables more accurate credit assessments, even in the absence of substantial collateral or extensive credit history, thereby expanding the pool of eligible borrowers.





Cash-flow-based lending: Shifting the focus towards cash-flow-based lending, which considers the revenue generation capabilities and cash flow patterns of businesses, can significantly enhance MSME financing. By analysing the actual cash flows of the business, lenders can offer loans based on the viability of the business, rather than relying solely on collateral-based assessments. This model also takes the business seasonality into account and thus, gives a fair view of the health of the MSME.





Industry collaboration and partnerships: Creating synergies between banks, fintech firms, industry associations, and government bodies are crucial to building a robust MSME lending ecosystem. Partnerships, knowledge exchange, and best practice sharing can create a comprehensive support system for MSMEs.





Enhancing financial literacy: Financial literacy plays a pivotal role in empowering MSMEs to make informed financial decisions. Government-led initiatives, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, can promote financial literacy through targeted educational programs, workshops, and access to financial advisory services. By equipping MSMEs with the necessary knowledge and skills, they can better understand loan products, manage cash flows effectively, and navigate the complex lending ecosystem.

The role of MSME lending has gone above and beyond from enabling individual business growth to economic growth in India. It’s pivotal to create a robust financial infrastructure to transform India’s 63 million MSMEs to be more competitive and growth-oriented. To support the need for a strong financial infrastructure, it is a must to consider the geographical and segmental needs of borrowers and remove the impending hurdles in MSME lending.





A well-developed MSME-friendly financial infrastructure uplifts the community, drives innovation, and creates a ripple effect across various sectors, ultimately leading to the sustainable socio-economic development of the country.